MY FM launches a new show ‘Fun mein hai Vishwas’ with Dr. Kumar Vishwas

MY FM, the radio arm of DB Corp Ltd. is bracing up its existing line-up of pioneering content with the launch of ‘Fun mein hai Vishwas.’ Hosted by ace poet and youth icon Dr. Kumar Vishwas, the humor capsule will serve as a platform for listeners eyeing for natural flavor of comedy. Vishwas, known for being genuine, sarcastic and unfiltered, will be seen as listeners stress buster airing every day, once every hour from 8th July onwards.

Dr. Kumar Vishwas will pull inspiration from daily life, poetry, and Politics and give listeners some puns and punches in his inimitable style, which will be interspersed with interesting poetry recitations.

Speaking about MY FM’s latest offering, Rahul Namjoshi, Chief Operating Officer, said, “MY FM is a strong customer centric organization, in our continued attempt to provide unique and engaging content for our listeners we bring to you Dr. Kumar Vishwas, his spontaneity connects immediately with the listeners and I am sure they will respond warmly to the humour capsule”

Vinay Manek Singh, Programming Head, MY FM added, “Koi deewana kehta hai…koi pagal samajhta hai’ these lines have resonated across the country for some time now and for a change the maverick satirist, poet and motivational speaker is holding the microphone a little longer! MY FM presents ‘Fun mein hai Vishwas’ with Dr. Kumar Vishwas. Going beyond the conventional ‘kavi sammelan’ he will grace the airwaves on radio for the very first time.

Ranging from his ‘muktak’ creations which carry a plethora of human emotions to his fun dig on life and its’ offerings, MY FM is privileged to host the versatile artist across it’s stations starting Monday 8th July. Every day every hour!