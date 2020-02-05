MY FM launches ‘Ek Aur Award’ a unique fun radio awards

MY FM the radio arm of DB Corp ltd introduces Ek Aur Award- a unique award-show to add on to the list of existing interesting programs of MY FM. Ek Aur Award takes a satirical dig on major events and personalities that were in the limelight throughout 2019. These are consumer choice awards, where our listeners have voted for various categories. There are interesting and humorous categories like ‘Dimaag Ki Dahi Award’, ‘ZubaanPeLagaam’, ‘Khota Sikka’ and many more. The on air culmination will take place on 8th February and will be on air from 5-9pm with a repeat on Sunday, 9th Feb at 2pm on across the network

‘Ek Aur award’ will be anchored by famous celebrity anchor Dr Sanket Bhonsle, a comedian who imitates impressions of major stars has rendered his voice for this award. The satirical awards will involve listeners voting for the best amongst the worst. The script has been created by satirist Neeraj Budhwar of @khabarbaazi fame.

Speaking on introducing Ek aur Awards, Vinay Manek Singh, Programming Head, MY FM said “It’s fun, edgy and intends to add a lot of pun! The idea is to spice things-up in our existing bouquet of shows. After getting a lot of warmth in its first season, we decided tobring these back for our listeners. It also extends the right of decision making to our listeners where, by voting, they can choose the winners in various categories. We are excited and hope to receive a lot of positive engagement from our listeners.”