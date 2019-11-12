MY FM -The official Radio Partner for 19th Edition of Indian Television Academy Awards

MY FM, the radio arm of Dainik Bhaskar group, became the official radio partner of the 19th Indian Television Academy Awards. With the support of Madhya Pradesh government, the state was chosen as the home ground for the event. Hosted on 10th November at Nehru Stadium, Indore, the festival was organized outside Mumbai for the very first time.

The event witnessed the presence of stars like Kapil Sharma, Aditya Narayana, Gaurav Gera, Satish Shah, MahimaChaudhary, Nakash Aziz, SanjeevKapoor and some power-packed performances by Vikrant Massey, KikuSharda, Krystal Dsousa, Krishna AbhishekandHelly Shah.

As a part of the partnership, MYFM hosted a series of on-air activities across various platforms that included numerous interviews with Celebs and event schedule promotion by RJs. In addition to this, an on-air daily contest was organized where few lucky winners got a chance to win special passes for the gala night. The contest was a huge success as it witnessed a whopping 1000 plus participantions.

Commenting on the association, Rahul Namjoshi, Chief Operating Officer, MY FM, said, “Indian Television Academy Awards are the most prestigious awards of the TV industry and we are glad to have given our listeners an opportunity to be a part of this event at Indore. Bollywood and television is one of our core programming pillar and I am happy we are living up to our promise of bringing exclusive content and opportunities for our listeners”

Speaking on this occasion, Anu Ranjan Founder of the ITA Awards quoted “MY FM was an obvious choice as they are the most heard station in Indore. The way they owned up to the association is just fabulous. They have been fantastic in spreading the word and promoting the event. We would love to associate with MY FM year on year.”