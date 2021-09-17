‘MY’ launches fashionable Antiviral overalls

Mumbai 17th, September 2021: ‘MY’- The World’s first Safety Lifestyle Brand, known for India’s first Pocket UV Sanitizer has launched anti-viral overalls in vibrant colors for safe travel of people.

Anti-viral overalls are designed with eco-friendly non-toxic fabric which can manage moisture and is capable of controlling sweat and odor. These antiviral overalls are made with virucidal fabrics that kills virus and bacteria on immediate contact.

The Overalls come in attractive style and colors that include red, black, blue, white, and green. These fashionable slip-on safety gears are launched in various designs like trench coats, jackets, waisted jackets, long jackets, neck jackets, hoodie jackets, and travel capes. Slip on these overalls to look stylishly safe!

Mr. Kavin Kumar Kandasamy, The Founder and CEO of MyPPE Wellness Services Pvt. Ltd. said, “Keeping in mind the safety of people during this pandemic and to ensure that Businesses and people return to normalcy, we have designed these virucidal overalls that bring safety and sophistication to your everyday attire. ‘MY’ Antiviral overalls last up to 50 washes and are resistant to high temperatures. This lifestyle safety gear will give you an elegant and trendy look interweaved with safety.”

The pricing for ‘MY’ Antiviral overalls starts from Rs. 3420 including GST. The product is available for purchase on www.myprotection.in.