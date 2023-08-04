myAvtar Announces the Fifth edition Job Fair exclusively for women

Companies like R1RCM, Aditya Birla Capital, Citibank, TVS Motors to participate at the myAvtar Job fair for women to be held on August 5, 2023

CHENNAI, August 4, 2023: myAvtar.com, India’s leading diversity job portal, announced the fifth edition of its virtual job fair for women to be held on 5thAugust 2023, between 9.00 am and6.30 pm. With the employment landscape constantly evolving the fifth successive edition of the job fair will witness a demand for host of professionals and skills ranging from engineers (both software and hardware); data engineers; Fullstack developers; cloud developers; Fund Accounting; Sales; operations; Quality; Risk; Vehicle Assembly;from companies in the Banking/Financial Services/Broking, Healthcare, IT-Software- Software services, Automobile, Oil and Gas/Power/Energy sectors.

MyAvtar Job Fairs for women aimto create a platform where talented women professionals from diverse backgrounds can explore exciting career opportunities, connect with leading employers, and take significant strides towards increasing women’s workforce participation at India Inc.

myAvtar.com,the diversity job portal was launched by India’s premier Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Solutions firm Avtar Group in 2020 to bring together inclusive employers and talent from the underrepresented pools – women, LGBTQ Community, Persons with Disabilities, Army Veterans, and millennials. In the last four editions of the job fair over 75 Companies invested in DEI have participated with more than 2000 plus jobs and have had 7500 jobseekers,and 1500+ Spot interviews.

“Over the past four editions, the Job Fair has been a resounding success, enabling thousands of women professionals both working and aspiring to overcome barriers and unlock their true potential in the professional sphere. As we conduct the 5th edition, we stand resolute in our commitment to enable women enter the workforce and fast-track towards achieving gender parity in the corporate world. It is heartening to see companies opening up roles in traditionally male-dominated sectors such as in vehicle assembly”, said Dr Saundarya Rajesh, Founder – President, Avtar Group, announcing the 5th edition of the job fair. ‘Embracing diversity is not just a virtue but a strategic imperative for success. Our partnership with myAvtar exemplifies our unwavering commitment to empowering talented women in their professional journeys. At R1 RCM, we believe in creating an equal opportunity workplace where career progression, work-life balance and job fulfillment walk hand in hand. We invest in our people’s development and well-being, fostering a vibrant culture that propels us forward. Being recognized among India’s Top 50 Best Companies to Work For™ is a testament to our dedication to excellence. Together with myAvtar, we are excited to embark on this journey of bringing in diverse talent, creating an ever-evolving workplace that thrives on innovation, and building a stronger, more inclusive future for all”, said Swati Khandelwal, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, R1 RCM.

This specially curated job fair will provide the much-needed opportunity for employment and networking opportunities for freshers, early and mid-career women professionals. The fair will see participation from leading companies including R1RCM, Aditya Birla Capital, Citi, TVS Motors, Ansys, Thales, Vestas, ITC Limited, Merit, Mphasis, and Stryker reaffirming their commitment to advancement of women’s careers.

In addition to career opportunities, the participants will also be able to attend a series of thought-provoking and insightful sessions from industry veterans on topics pertaining to careers and work-life integration. The companies participating in the job fair will be presenting exclusive presentations on their policies, practices, and the career opportunities available to them.

Women jobseekers can register at https://www.myavtar.com/events/details/18 for a free pass to the job fair.