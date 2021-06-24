myBillBook is simplifying billing & accounting for SMEs with latest technology

Mumbai, June 24, 2021: Don’t let the pandemic come in the way of your business. Learn new ways to grow despite the odds. By embracing technology, small & medium businesses (SMBs) can digitally transform their business operations. myBillBook app, the flagship product of FloBiz, is a simple-to-use, robust billing & accounting app designed to digitise daily operations and accelerate the growth of SMBs. The app is a free & simple GST billing, inventory management, and receivables/payables management solution for Android and Desktop users.

myBillBook has been created to aid SMB business owners to run their operations from anywhere & any time. It is available on both mobile & desktop and provides a secure platform for business owners to record transactions & track business performance on the go. To date, myBillBook has helped over 50 lakhs businesses to go digital. It is an ideal software for GST registered businesses where invoicing is one of the core business activities. Also, businesses looking to digitize their operations to understand their financial position better can use this product. It helps them create bills (GST & non-GST), record purchases & expenses, maintain stock and manage account payables/ receivables directly from their mobile phones or computers. Also, the app generates critical business reports that help owners make strategic business decisions. myBillBook is currently available in English, Hindi, Gujarati & Tamil.

So, what you are waiting for, Download now!

Here’s why SMBs should use myBillBook.

Create professional GST & non-GST invoices

Generate customised GST & non-GST invoices from a rich catalogue of formats & themes, share them easily with customers over WhatsApp, and print via Bluetooth thermal printers

Manage business inventory

Track inventory accurately with features like low stock reminders, item categories & stock adjustment

Accounting made easy

Record all business transactions such as sales, purchases, quotations, cash & bank transactions, sales/purchase returns on-the-go

Collect payments faster

Sends automated payment reminders to clients/customers and collect digitally via UPI

Get orders online

Create a custom store using the ‘Online Store’ feature for your business and increase sales &

customer satisfaction

Analyse business reports

Take strategic business decisions using insights from reports like GST reports, P&L, stock & party ledger reports

Send business card & greetings

Create professional identity by sharing business cards and greetings with business logo to clients/customers using Whatsapp

24*7 customer support

Get 24*7 resolutions for queries related to the app functionality via chat, call or WhatsApp

100% Safe and secure

Provides a 100% safe & secure environment for business-related data. All the transactions are encrypted and stored on best-in-class secure cloud servers