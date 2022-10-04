MyBranch expanded its operation by launching ten new centres at ten different cities

Mumbai, Oct 2022 : Adding on to its rich portfolio of 51 Cities and 55 centres (numbers to be confirmed) across 50 cities, MyBranch, one of the biggest office space solution provider of the country, is going to launch new office spaces in 10 cities which includes Patna, Ajmer, Siliguri, Udaipur, Ambala, Dhanbad, Jodhpur, Jalandhar, Nasik and Agartala. These centres are cumulatively spread across over 12000 sq ft of land and can jointly accommodate over 300 people.

MyBranch is a pioneer in introducing the concept of lite shared offices in tier II and III cities. The lite shared offices are small office spaces opened for clients with minimal requirement of space. These new offices are a mix of shared as well as lite shared office spaces. The company has developed this concept exclusively for corporates or businesses who are in need of an office space with only few seats but don’t have any options that can accommodate their minimal need. Trends suggest that lite Offices are much in demand in smaller cities, majorly because MNCs and corporate giants are expanding to smaller cities and looking for ready-to-move-in office spaces.

Furthermore, the company don’t just offer the space, the deal comes with a bouquet of services like IT infrastructural support, business grade internet access, on demand meeting, training and conference rooms for clients, CCTV surveillance and provision of cafeterias. MyBranch also allows the clients to display banners and branding visuals in their office spaces for promotional purposes. In several centres, parking facility, recreational zones and food court are also available.

The company has always lived up to its motto of growing with its clients, therefore MyBranch caters to each of its client irrespective of the area they want an office or number of seats.

Recently MyBranch introduced the concept of Lite Managed Offices. These centres that are looked after and run by space providers, making it extremely convenient and feasible for clients, it is also a good option for cutting down the operational and infrastructural costs. The USP of managed offices is zero capital expenditure and flexible lease terms. These spaces are highly customer-centric and come with dedicated space for branding and in-house advertising.