MyBranch launches 50th location of Office Spaces in Kanpur

Mumbai, August 2022: MyBranch, pioneers in providing sustainable office space solutions, has now crossed a milestone with the inauguration of its 50th location in the leather city of Kanpur. The co-working location, situated at Arya Nagar, was inaugurated today by Mr Satyadeo Pachauri, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Kanpur.

Speaking at the event, Mr Kushal Bhargava, co-founder of MyBranch, said, “Since the beginning of our journey, our goal has been to penetrate to regions where co-working hasn’t yet reached. We have opened shared centers at places that have been untapped by other office space providers because we want to grow with our clients and provide them with sustainable solutions while at the same time fulfil their business needs. In keeping with our business philosophy, we have opened centres in tier, II and III cities across India along with Metros”. With increasing demand on urban space and infrastructure, the use of shared space has replaced traditional self-contained offices. MyBranch has been at the forefront of this revolution.

The Kanpur centre will occupy 2143 square feet of area and will include 45 seats, two four-seat meeting rooms and one eight-seat conference room. All MyBranch centres are well-appointed with facilities for meetings, , CCTV surveillance, refreshments and very good network connectivity. Clients are given the choice of displaying their banners and signage in their designated areas. Spaces can be designed according to the users’ needs. The co-working spaces on offer range from 700 square feet to 10000 square feet. Centres were recently added in Jabalpur, Nagpur, Raipur, Amritsar, Salem, Gorakhpur, etc.

The co-working concept gained traction after the second wave of CoViD 19, with demand increasing in tier II and tier III cities. Many employers now allow their staff to work from anywhere; with the hybrid model in vogue, more and more businesses are opting for flexible work spaces. The co-working spaces industry is expected to grow by another 50 million square feet by the end of 2023. Currently, there are over 650 co-working centres in tier II cities. Known for its thriving leather and textile businesses, many other industries have also taken root and are now flourishing in Kanpur. A large number of small scale industries are located in Kanpur and contribute to the development of the entire area. With industrial growth on the rise, office space now comes at a premium. The opening of a MyBranch co-working location in Kanpur is a testimony to the potential of this city.