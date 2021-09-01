MYBYK redefining the public mobility landscape in Kochi

The COVID-19 pandemic has reaffirmed the significance of maintaining good health. On this backdrop, cycling is emerging as the preferred way of life. Cycling enthusiasts maintain fitness and unwind amid the tranquillity of nature in Kochi. Blessed with a treasure trove of scenic landscapes, you will find numerous riders in Kochi, from Beach Road to Pipeline Road.

Due to the surge in cycling, the shared bicycle system in Kochi is witnessing a massive increase in user traction. MYBYK is a mobility solutions provider that operates a ride-sharing system in collaboration with Kochi Metro Rail Ltd. (KMRL) and Cochin Smartcity Pvt. Ltd. (CSML).

These bikes not only serve as the key to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, but they also offer first-mile and last-mile connectivity. Bicycles are an affordable and eco-friendly mode of transport. Especially during the COVID-19 lockdowns in Kochi, MYBYK proved to be a boon for frontline workers.

The company offer doorstep delivery to houses in Kochi. The bicycles are unisex models and come with height-adjustable seats. The hourly rent for cycles picked from public kiosks is as low as ₹2.

Currently, MYBYK has deployed 700 cycles across 66 MYBYK Hubs spread across the city and plans to add another 700 cycles and 55+ Hubs over the next couple of months.

The 66 Hubs comprise 21 Metro Stations (Aluva to Petta) and the remaining secondary stations situated at prominent public places such as Infopark Kakkanad, Panampilly Nagar, Avenue Center Hotel, Cusat, Boat Jetty, Centre Square Mall, Nucleus Mall. Convenience, ease of use and affordability are hallmarks of MYBYK.

Users can find the nearest MYBYK hub and rent a bicycle through their mobile app. The application shows the closest terminals with the real-time status of every bike. A refundable security deposit of ₹500 for all services, including door delivery under the daily/weekly / monthly rental scheme.

One can even purchase a monthly plan or subscribe to their 999 INR (monsoon) offer to get 2+1 months. The delivery charges are Rs.150/cycle, including drop and pick-up. They can also avail doorstep service options for any difficulties they face while using MyByk.

Mr. Arjit Soni, Founder & CEO of MYBYK, said: “MYBYK is dedicated to providing sustainable alternatives to the traditional methods of first-mile and last-mile commute. With the help of CSML, we have developed Kochi to be an ideal example of integrated mobility infrastructure. MYBYK hubs are present at metro stations; users can easily rent a bicycle through MYBYK and commute to and fro easily. We are optimistic that over the next few years, other cities in India will also adapt sustainable mobility solutions.”

Recently MYBYK raised $1 Mn from Avon Cycles and other investors, including Mr Sanjay Baweja, ex-CFO, Flipkart. The company plans to scale up the deployment of technology, including introducing electric pedal-assist bicycles, expand the leadership team and bolster marketing efforts, as it looks forward to expanding to new geographies in India. The startup is targeting to increase its fleet to two million bikes by 2025.

All the user needs to do is book a ride via MYBYK mobile app. With prices as low as Rs 2 onwards, MYBYK offers attractive hourly, weekly and monthly subscription plans for bike aficionados.

What sets MYBYK apart from other PBS initiatives in the country is the ability for a user to rent the bike and keep it with him at his home or office.

– To use MYBYK, a user has to download the MYBYK app available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store

– The user has to register through an OTP-based verification process.

– Users are also required to pay Rs. 500 as a fully refundable security deposit.

– Users can ride any MYBYK in the system but one MYBYK at a time.

– Users can also drop the bike at one station and pick any other bike from the same or any other station (Drop & Pick anywhere)

– In case of malfunction, a user can replace the bike at any of the MYBYK Hubs