MyGlamm Launches National TVC Featuring #100shadesoflit Starring Brand Ambassador Shraddha Kapoor

Mumbai– India’s fastest growing DTC beauty and personal care brand MyGlamm launches its national TVC around the message ‘I want to feel 100/100’ . The campaign highlights MyGlamm as the first brand to launch 100 shades of one lipstick in India featuring brand ambassador and investor Shraddha Kapoor.

This campaign follows the #TellMyGlammWhatYouWant campaign where women logged in to tell MyGlamm what they wanted from beauty needed in their beauty products. The film features multiple hands trying out different shades of lipsticks from a wall filled with 100 shades of lipsticks with a focus finally on Shraddha Kapoor who says “just one is no fun, I need a 100”. The campaign highlights how consumers asked MyGlamm for more shades so the brand created 100 shades offering a hue for every mood that will make you feel 100/100 all the time.

Over the years, MyGlamm has built a platform for women to share their beauty stories and wishlist and creates products driven by this insight. MyGlamm aims to establish a beauty democracy by giving consumers the power to tell the brand what they want thus changing the entire experience of how women buy beauty products in India.

Commenting on the campaign, Apratim Majumder, CMO, MyGlamm says “We have a very simple job, really. The ideas are coming from the consumer. Women told us that they want their lipsticks to reflect their mood at that point, and there aren’t just enough shades. So we made 100 shades to go with every mood and occasion.”

The campaign will debut on MyGlamm’s social channels- YouTube & Instagram on 5th October (today) and will be further amplified across digital and mainline media.