Mykare Health Bags KMA Excellence 2023 Award In The Best IT Startup Of The Year Category

Mykare Health has been awarded the prestigious KMA Excellence 2023 Award in the ‘Best IT Startup Of The Year’ category. The award ceremony was held on March 17, 2023 in Kochi, India. Mr. Srinivas V Dempo, Chairman (House of Dempo, Goa) & President (All India Management Association) and Ms. Rekha Sethi, Director General (AIMA) handed over the award to the zealous, young team of Mykare Health.

The KMA Excellence Award is considered one of the most distinguished and respected accolades for Indian startups. The award recognises and honours startups that have displayed exceptional growth, innovation, and sustainability in their respective fields.

Mykare Health is a Kochi-based Indian startup that aims to revolutionise the healthcare industry with its innovative, transparent, and affordable surgical network platform.

“We are thrilled to receive this award from KMA Excellence. It is a great honour for us, and it further validates our commitment to providing affordable and accessible surgical solutions to all. We believe that technology can play a significant role in improving healthcare outcomes, and we are dedicated to leveraging it to its fullest potential,” said Senu Sam, co-founder of Mykare Health.

Mykare Health has made significant progress in the Indian healthcare market since its inception. The startup has partnered with several small and medium hospitals, clinics, and leading doctors to offer premium quality surgeries at a reduced cost to patients. The platform has helped thousands of patients, both from India and abroad, to access quality healthcare services, personalised care and a hassle free treatment journey.

The KMA Excellence Award is a testament to the innovative and groundbreaking work done by Mykare Health. The startup’s commitment to providing accessible and affordable healthcare solutions has earned them a well-deserved place in the Indian healthcare ecosystem.