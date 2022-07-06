Mykare Health hires Ms Shruti Bhargava as COO

June 2022: Mykare Health, a tech-enabled full-stack asset-light healthcare chain, and a bootstrapped healthcare startup announced Ms Shruti Bhargava as the new Chief Operating Officer, effective April 2022. She previously was heading operations at various multi-speciality hospitals. Mykare Health group is looking forward to her advisorship as they continue their work to change the phase of healthcare by aiming to build India’s largest asset-light healthcare chain for elective surgeries & preventive/wellness care.

Mykare Health was established during the Covid era by Mr Senu Sam and his two partners, Mr Rahmathulla and Mr Joash, to provide patients traveling from both domestic and foreign regions with an affordable, individualized, and standardized elective surgical and wellness space. Since July 2020, the revenue of the bootstrapped healthcare firm. Mykare Health has increased by more than 300 %. Mykare has touched this hike despite the pandemic and travel restrictions. The firm ensures maximum usage of small and medium hospital facilities by providing domestic and international patients with standard, affordable surgical care and wellness care. And now Ms Shruti is taking over as COO to take Mykare to new heights.

“Ms Shruti Bhargava is coming with a vast experience in the industry. With her extraordinary vision and leadership, I strongly believe she will guide Mykare Health to its position as the world’s most valuable and affordable healthcare service. And we are sure she will take care and lead Mykare health to its new heights,” said Mr Senu Sam, CEO, and Founder of Mykare Health.

With more than 20 years of operational experience in leading corporate hospitals in India as well as in the leading corporate hospital giant in UAE, Ms Shruti Bhargava is a senior management professional who is an expert in identifying gaps causing revenue leaks and affecting conversions, thereby making strategies to increase revenue and footfall. Ms Shruti is endowed with an excellent track record of managing organizational resources with fiscal responsibility and promoting effective resource allocation and utilization. Further, lauded for designing and implementing Operational Development Strategies for retaining speciality doctors and securing new doctors on board. Her exemplary operational background includes a leadership role in directing operational tasks in reputed organizations like Apollo Hospitals, Fortis Healthcare Limited, Aster DM Healthcare, Rela Institute and Westminster