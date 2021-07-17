Myntra adds 2000 new Home and Living styles with the launch of leading retailer ‘Home Centre’ on its platform

Myntra announces the launch of ‘Home Centre’, a well-known brand in the organized retail of home and living products, across furniture, furnishings, décor, kitchen and other household essentials, on its platform. Home Centre is part of the Landmark Group and is spread across India and the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) region, with a strong presence and recall. The brand has a strong resonance with trend-seeking women who also seek value for money, to beautify their homes.

Home Centre’s presence on Myntra will add an unparalleled range of lifestyle products to the platform, across subcategories, while enabling the customers to access these seamlessly across the country. The brand’s most popular products include Bedsheets, Curtains, Cushions, Towels, Tableware, Figurines, Lamps & Lighting, Clocks, and other kitchen products with prices starting from as low as Rs.299 and going up to Rs.10K, over a wide range of products. Home Centre will offer about 2000 styles on Myntra, to begin with, and will subsequently scale it to 3000 styles over the next three months. Myntra and Home Centre will also work closely for unique product lines, specially curated for customers of Myntra.

Speaking on the launch of Home Centre on Myntra, Ayyappan Rajagopal, Chief Business Officer, Myntra, said, “Home Centre is an ideal partner to further build Myntra as a destination for lifestyle, home & living products. Their vast range of high-quality products across multiple categories within Home has made them the go-to store, for people looking at raising the lifestyle quotient of their homes. We are witnessing strong growth across the Home category on Myntra as more people are now staying at home more than ever.”

On the partnership, Mr. Sitaram Kumar – Business Head, Home Centre India said, “This collaboration brings together the extensive reach of Myntra and Home Centre’s offering in the home décor and furnishing that distinguishes the brand from others in the market. The partnership celebrates the coming together of two like-minded brands offering consumers a multitude of home essential products that are both functional and high on aesthetics, and we are delighted to join hands with Myntra for the launch. The partnership has been received well and we have already started seeing great results. We are excited to continue expanding our portfolio of products within Myntra and are confident that this partnership will further expand our reach and growth while providing customers with a memorable shopping experience.”