Myntra adds Fashion Icon, Samantha’s fashion brand, ‘Saaki’ to its unmatched portfolio of celebrity-owned brands

Bengaluru, April 27, 2022: Myntra on-boards renowned actor and style icon, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s, brand, ‘Saaki’, an affordable and stylish women’s apparel label, adding to the prestigious list of celebrity-owned brands on the platform. Saaki, considered to be an extension of Samantha’s personal style, has the privilege of having her as the brand’s creative soul and driving force. The ensembles from Saaki offer indo-fusion outfits that are trans-seasonal, with functionality, timelessness and quality at its core and will be available on Myntra.
Saaki was launched in 2020 by Samantha and founded by former Miss India runner-up,Sushruthi Krishna under her brand banner – Merch Brands. It caters largely to the modern Indian women in the age group of 23-40 years. The brand’s extensive collection across categories, including collaborative ranges and promotions from celebrities and leading fashion influencers, have contributed immensely to Saaki’s growth. Saaki is offering womenswear and kidswear ranges on Myntra, with over 200 options that include kurtas, kurta sets, dresses and trousers, at a pocket-friendly price range of INR 1200-1800.
Myntra being one of India’s most trusted and preferred shopping destinations for consumers, including Gen Z and Millennials, is well poised to drive conversations and create meaningful engagements, while also allowing its deep customer base to access Saaki. In addition, Myntra’s social commerce verticals, M-Live and M-Studio, that have revolutionized the e-commerce space in terms of user engagement, are well-placed to get access to a thriving cohort of Gen-Z, millennial consumers and build lasting relationships between the platform and the brand.
Talking about her association with Myntra, fashion icon Samantha said, “Saaki has been my dream project for a very long time, and both Sushruthi and myself have worked to see this to fruition. Saaki is a community of modern independent women and is for those who celebrate each other, respect each other, cheer their strengths and differences and let their individuality shine through. For an emerging modern Indian fashion brand, I am confident that the association with Myntra will be a game-changer and I look forward to seeing it become a part of Myntra’s growing community of shoppers and influencers.”
Adding to Samantha’s thoughts on her close link with the brand, Saaki’s founder, Sushruthi Krishna, on the brand’s future and growth shared “We are proud to partner with e-commerce leader Myntra to accelerate our growth. We have always listened to the needs of our community and derived the next steps from there and will continue to grow with a high focus on customer-centricity. Looking forward to a fruitful partnership with Myntra and building deeper brand salience with fashion-conscious consumers.
Commenting on the launch of Saaki on Myntra, Padmakumar Pal, Vice President and Business Head, Apparel, Myntra, said, “Influence of celebrities on fashion is an undeniable worldwide phenomenon. Saaki is sure to stand out owing to Samantha’s presence and aura that commands a large, diverse and dedicated fan following across the country, who constantly try to seek inspiration from her wardrobe choices. Saaki’s principle of building an accessible fashion brand, catering to the needs of the new-age fashion shoppers, is in striking resemblance to Myntra’s ethos, making this collaboration very special for us, not to mention our long and fruitful relationship with Samantha.”