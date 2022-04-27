Myntra adds Fashion Icon, Samantha’s fashion brand, ‘Saaki’ to its unmatched portfolio of celebrity-owned brands

Bengaluru, April 27, 2022: Myntra on-boards renowned actor and style icon, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s, brand, ‘Saaki’, an affordable and stylish women’s apparel label, adding to the prestigious list of celebrity-owned brands on the platform. Saaki, considered to be an extension of Samantha’s personal style, has the privilege of having her as the brand’s creative soul and driving force. The ensembles from Saaki offer indo-fusion outfits that are trans-seasonal, with functionality, timelessness and quality at its core and will be available on Myntra.

Saaki was launched in 2020 by Samantha and founded by former Miss India runner-up,Sushruthi Krishna under her brand banner – Merch Brands. It caters largely to the modern Indian women in the age group of 23-40 years. The brand’s extensive collection across categories, including collaborative ranges and promotions from celebrities and leading fashion influencers, have contributed immensely to Saaki’s growth. Saaki is offering womenswear and kidswear ranges on Myntra, with over 200 options that include kurtas, kurta sets, dresses and trousers, at a pocket-friendly price range of INR 1200-1800.

Myntra being one of India’s most trusted and preferred shopping destinations for consumers, including Gen Z and Millennials, is well poised to drive conversations and create meaningful engagements, while also allowing its deep customer base to access Saaki. In addition, Myntra’s social commerce verticals, M-Live and M-Studio, that have revolutionized the e-commerce space in terms of user engagement, are well-placed to get access to a thriving cohort of Gen-Z, millennial consumers and build lasting relationships between the platform and the brand.