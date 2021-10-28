Myntra and Voot partner to bring Myntra Fashion Superstar Season 3

Myntra, a strong fashion and lifestyle destination, and India’s leading video streaming platform, Voot, are set to present Myntra Fashion Superstar Season 3, exclusively on Myntra Studio on the Myntra App and Voot on 11th November 2021. With an aim to provide an opportunity to fashion enthusiasts across the country to showcase their creative prowess, the third season of Myntra Fashion Superstar with the theme #MFSIWearMyStory will showcase the hunt to find India’s next big fashion influencer and leverage the synergy between iconic fashion trends and social media. #MFSIWearMyStory, celebrates unfiltered and authentic conversations, encouraging the influencers to be the truest versions of themselves by expressing their journey through their sartorial choices.

The Season 3 of MFS is geared to enthral audiences after the massive success of Season 2, which drew over a billion impressions and 150 million views through Myntra Studio on the Myntra App. Known for creating engaging digital experiences for all its stakeholders, Voot, has successfully emerged as a one-stop destination for premium multi-lingual Indian content across genres and is now set to showcase the upcoming season of India’s largest digital fashion reality show.

With viewers having the opportunity to binge-watch all eight episodes on Myntra and Voot, the fashion-lifestyle-based reality show will focus on combining fashion as a tool with social media as a platform to create thought-provoking conversations that actually matter to the youth. The season will witness several budding and established fashion, lifestyle, and beauty influencers battle it out based on their inherent talent, individual expression, and powerful engagement. The episodes have also been designed to highlight Myntra’s thriving influencer engagement channel such as Myntra Studio.

Speaking on the launch of its third edition of Myntra Fashion Superstar, Achint Setia, VP & Business Head, Social Commerce, Myntra, said, “As it enters its third edition, Myntra Fashion Superstar is a phenomenon to reckon with in the fashion, entertainment, and content space, creating a strong fan-following by driving relevant conversations around authenticity, inclusivity and challenging societal norms for the better. This edition will focus on shaping mindsets around celebrating unfiltered, and real conversations alongside the most relevant and credible voices. Our partnership with Voot will enable us to attract the highly engaged viewer base of VOOT and expand the pool of fans for the show. We are also thrilled about Myntra’s proprietary technology allowing viewers to not just watch the show but also interact live with the contestants and the judges, as well as shop all the looks of the influencers (contestants) via Myntra Studio on the Myntra app. In addition to the launch of Season 3 of MFS, 11th November will witness Myntra Studio offer India’s largest assortment of shoppable looks handpicked by sought-after fashion and beauty influencers sharing the latest styling trends and hacks. It’s going to be a carnival of sorts on the day on the Myntra App.”

Speaking on the association with Myntra, Chanpreet Arora; Head – AVOD (Voot), Viacom18 Digital Ventures said, “We’re extremely happy to have Myntra on board for Myntra Fashion Superstar. We respect the commitment that they have shown towards accepting and being a part of the pop culture community. While Myntra is the leader for young fashion, it’s great to see them actively adopting the pop culture trend. Voot is the leader for creating content for the youth and always being the youth whisperer. As a brand that strongly resonates with the youth, our association with Myntra will allow us to leverage our combined strengths to ensure the show achieves significant reach and scale.”

With engaging and entertaining content that is enthralling millions of its users, Voot has paved its way to becoming a leading digital entertainment platform in the country. With shoppable looks of the influencers (contestants), exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, and episodic reviews, Myntra Studio and Voot will be the ideal destinations to experience fashion superstars in the making at Myntra Fashion Superstar Season 3. Stay tuned to watch the power-packed fashion battle exclusively on the two platforms from 11th November 2021.