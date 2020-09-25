Myntra announces actress Disha Patani as it’s first-ever ‘Beauty’ brand ambassador

Bengaluru, September 24, 2020: Ahead of the festive season, Myntra announces Bollywood actress, Disha Patani, as its brand ambassador to further consolidate its strong position in the massive and rapidly-growing beauty and personal care (BPC) market in India. Disha has made her mark as a household name after captivating the nation with some awe-inspiring performances both in Bollywood and International cinema. Her interactive social media presence, coupled with her dashing style quotient, will help Myntra penetrate wider geographies while driving recall for the category at scale.

Myntra has about 400 brands and over 14,000 products in the beauty and personal care category, across makeup, fragrance, hair, grooming & appliances, skin, bath and body, making it an integral part of the overall style portfolio. The category is loaded with authentic products from the best of brands and enjoys a high repeat ratio from customers. Myntra’s unique proposition of offering a holistic range of curated fashion and lifestyle products has given a boost to cross-selling between categories among its consumers, further driving its dominance in the BPC space.

Disha’s upcoming, first-ever, brand campaign for the category will further emphasise the distinct value proposition of the company being a leading fashion and lifestyle destination for an entire gamut of products. Her pan-India appeal will bring to the table a holistic representation of a tech-savvy, modern-day celebrity with the appeal to connect and engage with countless enthusiasts for beauty and personal care products across various age-groups.

Speaking after being named a brand ambassador for Myntra, Disha said, “Beauty is an integral part of my life, even more since I became a model. Myntra has consistently pioneered the path to self-expression through fashion and beauty for fashion-forward customers, including myself. Through this association with Myntra, I hope to inspire and help people across India on their journey towards discovering their own unique fashion styles and preferences.”

Commenting on the association, Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, said, “In a first-ever for Myntra, this association with Disha as our beauty brand ambassador represents our increasing focus on the booming Beauty and Personal Care segment. Through our tech-based personalization capabilities, a growing portfolio, and content innovation, we are extending our superlative consumer experience to cater to the beauty needs of consumers and help them complete the look. Disha joins our illustrious list of celebrity brand ambassadors ahead of the festive season and will help us in our vision of providing a holistic fashion and lifestyle offering to our fashion-forward consumers across the nation under one roof.”

Myntra Studio, a unique influencer led proposition, for fashion and lifestyle, helps Myntra keep high customer engagement. Myntra Studio’s 600+ influencers showcase the latest trends from the world of fashion, including beauty hacks and makeup tips. This unparalleled content-led personalisation feature, driven by influencers, has helped Myntra build brand salience and trust among its customers.

Disha has nearly 40 million followers on Instagram alone, and she will be a key driver of trends and styles in the beauty and personal care space for Myntra.