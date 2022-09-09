Myntra creates 16000+ employment opportunities across regions to cater to the expected surge in demand for its Big Fashion Festival

Bengaluru, September 9, 2022: Myntra, one of India’s leading platforms for fashion, beauty and lifestyle, is gearing up for the much awaited upcoming festive season when it will host its annual Big Fashion Festival. To cater to the expected surge in demand during this period the company has created 16000+ direct and indirect seasonal employment opportunities through its partners. Teams that have been strengthened as part of the process are warehouses, logistics and contact centers across the country. This will enable Myntra to cater to the exponential increase in demand across the nation during the upcoming festive season, where a whopping 1.5 million styles, will be made available for the fashion forward shoppers.

This ramp up includes 6300+ personnel added to fulfill demand across first-mile and mid-mile delivery and 3000+ personnel to cater to last-mile delivery. Of this total number, 2500+ are women and 300+ are differently-abled personnel, fulfilling roles across functions such as sorting, grading and packing across key major hubs, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata. An additional manpower of 6000+ has been added to ensure a smooth running of the operation. In addition, 1000+ executives are being added as part of Mantra’s customer support service, to boost their capability to manage high volumes of order-related queries and thus ensuring a delightful customer experience.

The scale up of the last mile will enable Myntra to further undertake efficient and on-time deliveries, a key driver for customer satisfaction, apart from a plethora of incredible value offers. The robust supply chain partner network, consisting of over 21,000 MENSA (Myntra Extended Network for Service Augmentation), the neighbourhood Kirana store partners, will play a pivotal role by fulfilling 80% of the festive orders across the country.

Talking about festive preparation, Nupur Nagpal, CHRO – Myntra, said, “This year, the festivity is expected to be seen in all its glory, after nearly two years of being celebrated in close groups. Our preparations are in full swing to cater to the high demand from our customers eagerly waiting to shop on Myntra for their festive needs. Along with the 45% increase in seasonal job creation, the ramp-up for catering to the expected surge in demand is also providing employment opportunities to women as well as the differently-abled. The on-ground staff will play a pivotal role in offering optimal delivery to customers during this festive season”.

Each edition of Myntra’s festive season, and particularly for its Big Fashion Festival, creates seasonal employment opportunities to thousands of delivery personnel across the country while also augmenting the source of income for Kirana partners. More women and differently-abled as part of the ground staff is also in line with Myntra’s commitment to fostering inclusivity across the board. To further increase the earning opportunities for the on ground staff and recognise high performances, Myntra will incentive its front line force with multiple perks and recognitions such as attendance and festive bonuses, spot awards to mention a few, over and above the regular salaries.