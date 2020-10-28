‘Myntra Fashion Superstar’ returns with season-2: goes live on October 27 on Myntra Studio

Myntra’s search for India’s next big fashion influencer heats up again. The second season of the one-of-its-kind digital fashion reality show, Myntra Fashion Superstar @MTV powered by H&M (the title sponsor), will premiere today, at 6 pm on Myntra Studio, the fashion major’s own content destination. Each new episode of the 8-part series will stream every Tuesday on Myntra Studio and subsequently air on MTV every Sunday at 7 pm, starting November 1.

The theme of this year’s show and also the official hashtag is #MFSChangeTheConversation which aims at ‘fashion for good’ and inclusivity. The theme focuses on how influencers have the power to use social media to bring about a positive change and challenge social norms.

The competition gets more fierce this time as several established fashion, lifestyle, and beauty influencers join the roster of contestants. With the average follower base of around 40K+, these competing influencers will not only battle it out based on their inherent talent but also the basis of experience. They will leverage their common passions, i.e., fashion and social media, in a fierce battle, to be crowned India’s next Fashion Superstar and land an exclusive 1-year influencer contract with Myntra worth ₹1 million. The winner will also be offered an exclusive 1-year contract with MTV to be their Social Influencer in Fashion.

The contestants will showcase their fashion acumen, ability to create meaningful content, and proficiency in using social media, to make a positive impact on their audiences, as they receive constant inspiration and guidance from a judging panel of fashion and social media visionaries. The panel boasts of icons Sushmita Sen, Manish Malhotra and Mallika Dua and will be hosted by the super-talented MTV VJ Gaelyn Mendonca.

Each forty-five-minute episode will have a fashion-related challenge and elimination to encourage these competing influencers to use fashion to enhance their uniqueness and amplify their voice. The theme of every episode seeks to tackle and drive conversations around important social issues such as bullying, and breaking stereotypes positively through fashion and social media.

Speaking ahead of Myntra Fashion Superstar @ MTV going live, Achint Setia, VP, Marketing, Myntra, said, “Myntra Fashion Superstar @ MTV is a show like none other in terms of its focus on opening minds and bringing conversations relevant to the youth on a large platform while being thoroughly entertaining to watch. This edition will challenge a lot of predispositions on social media and fashion influencing and would be a treat to watch for budding fashionistas from all over the country.

At the same time, Myntra’s proprietary technology would allow viewers to not just watch the show but also shop all the contestant looks on Myntra Studio on the Myntra app. We are very pleased to have mentors and jury members who bring the best from the worlds of fashion, social media and entertainment on a single platform. At Myntra, we take pride in providing aspiring fashion influencers a platform for self-expression and empowering millions of enthusiasts.”

Commenting on the occasion, Mallika Dua, one of the judges of Myntra Fashion Superstar @ MTV , said “Judging Myntra Fashion Superstar @ MTV was a great experience for me because I got to play a part in mentoring and shaping the next generation of influencers. The business of online-influencing has exploded from the time I started and it is gratifying to see that Myntra has not only awarded it a status of a bonafide profession but is also deeply invested in identifying, nurturing and providing such a huge platform to upcoming talent through this show.

While the influencer industry is constantly changing, and there is no formula to succeed, I have witnessed success by making sure I use social media to start conversations that matter to me and to encourage contestants to do the same in their authentic styles will be my role in the show as a judge. It is truly heartening to see that an unstructured industry that I have been a part of since it probably started in India, is taking centre stage. Through Myntra Fashion Superstar, I hope people will realise the kind of skill, know-how and relentless hard work it takes to become an influencer because genuine influencers are made by the honing of craft.”

With shoppable looks of the contestants, exclusive behind the scenes footage and episodic reviews, Myntra Studio shall be the ideal destination to keep the buzz around Myntra Fashion Superstar@ MTV going until the series finale in December.

Stay tuned for everything fashion starting today at 6 PM, then every Tuesday on Myntra Studio and every Sunday at 7 pm on MTV, starting 1st November.