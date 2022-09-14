Myntra kickstarts its mega festive campaign India’s Biggest Fashion Dhamaka, featuring biggest power couple Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma

Bengaluru, September 14, 2022: Ahead of its festive carnival, Big Fashion Festival (BFF), Myntra has rolled out a mega marketing campaign with the aspirational power couple, cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma. Their presence will help Myntra connect with the couple’s incredible fan base, while also allowing the company to reach over 250 million fashion lovers of the country, combining the existing and new customers, apprising them of Myntra’s wide range of stupendous festive offerings.

The campaign’s tagline “Myntra Big Fashion Festival. India’s Biggest Fashion Dhamaka. Don’t Waste Time” pivots on the scale of the festive event, positioning the platform as the starting point for everything fashion, for this festive season. The robust marketing campaign effectively highlights Myntra’s proposition of biggest brands, styles, products and offers to reach every part of the country and demography, with the central message of the campaign that urges shoppers to look nowhere but Myntra for all their festive fashion needs. Poised to leverage Myntra’s position as India’s fashion expert, the campaign featuring Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will be amplified across TV, digital and social media.

As part of the platform’s multi-channel activation, 1000+ high-impact celebrities, an army of India’s much-loved influencers and content creators are set to drive awareness via visual content that showcases curated fashion ranges, ethnic wear and other noteworthy festive fashion segments.