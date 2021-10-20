Myntra launches a one-of-its-kind AI powered in-depth Skincare Advisor Experience in association with Revieve

Bengaluru– Myntra continues to strengthen its offering as the emerging go-to beauty destination of the country with the announcement of a partnership with Revieve, a personalized digital brand experience company for the beauty, skin, health and wellness categories co-headquartered in Chicago and Helsinki. As a part of this partnership with Revieve, Myntra has deployed an AI-powered skincare solution, Digital Skincare Advisor, that provides its growing base of beauty shoppers with a personal guide on their skincare journey, enabling them to set and achieve personal skincare goals and receive handpicked routines that meet all their unique needs.

To utilize the Digital Skincare Advisor, consumers take or upload a selfie and answer a few questions about their skin type and any personal skin concerns they would like to discuss with the Skincare Advisor on Myntra. Within seconds, users are offered personalized product recommendations and skincare advice based on Revieve’s proprietary computer vision technology that analyses over 120 skin metrics. Crafted to provide a step-by-step overview of the user’s skincare journey, the solution enables one to achieve skin goals faster by automatically recommending matching products and treatments based on their goals and profile data, such as age, skin type and location.

“At Myntra, we are highly committed to leveraging technology to create meaningful, hyper-personalized and innovative shopping experiences for our customers. As leading early adopters of best-in-class technologies to benefit our customers, we are certain that the Digital Skincare Advisor will establish our customer-connect and tech-prowess further by enabling objective AI-based product suggestions uniquely tailored to our customers’ personal needs.” said Lalitha Ramani, Chief Product Officer, Myntra. “This marquee partnership with Revieve will positively propel Myntra’s overall mission of consciously engaging consumers with customized tech-first experiences, especially in a post-pandemic world.”

“Technologies like Revieve’s AI Skincare Advisor will soon become a standard in India, making it easy for consumers to assess their skincare needs from anywhere, anytime,” said Sampo Parkkinen, CEO, Revieve. “We are thrilled to launch Revieve in a first of its kind partnership with Myntra, the foremost Indian e-commerce fashion, beauty and lifestyle player, enabling them to educate customers on their skin issues through our AI-powered product recommendations that fully understands the user’s concerns and replicates the in-store beauty advisor dialogue.”

Through this first-of-its-kind collaboration with Revieve, Myntra Beauty continues to make big strides in its pursuit of becoming the go-to destination for beauty and personal care in the country. Myntra launched over 150 new brands in the last year, scaling its portfolio to host over 650 brands across diverse price ranges and segments, including Benefit Cosmetics, Smashbox, Bath and Body Works, MAC Cosmetics, Minimalist and Kora Organics, among others. With a steadily growing consumer base, Myntra Beauty showcased a significant growth on an average in the last quarter. As Myntra trailblazes to becoming India’s new beauty expert, consumers can expect a holistic shopping experience with their seamless logistics, beauty-oriented tech-first offerings, exciting new launches and industry-leading return and exchange policies.