Myntra partners with Fossil Group to launch BMW watches in India

Myntra today announced that it has partnered with Fossil Group to launch BMW watches on its platform. Fossil, the American watch and lifestyle company that specializes in creating authentic, high quality fashion forward watches, falls in line with BMW’s quintessential automotive design expertise and brings the German automotive trailblazer’s exclusive collections of watches to India for the first time. With this association, Fossil Group is also launching its first ever BMW watch collection for Summer-2019, with a sport driven theme.

Owing to BMW’s rich racing heritage, the collections draw inspiration from some of the most recognizable sports cars to introduce watches with distinctive detailing. Categorized into ‘BMW Collection’ and ‘BMW M Motorsport Collection’, the statement making wristwatches are all set to make an impression on and off track.

Priced at INR 16,995 onwards, the BMW Collection offers a range of classical analogue watches with iconic colours and versatile designs, with three-link stainless steel bracelets and premium leather straps. The subtly shaded dials feature the brand’s iconic blue or automobile inspired colours of silver, red, black and cashmere. This collection is also distinguished with a logo etching on the crown.

Priced at INR 10,995 onwards, the BMW M Motorsport Collection, makes a powerful statement with sporty designs and contemporary looks, designed to make an impression on and off the track. Available in stainless steel bracelet or silicone strap with tread detailing, this racing-style chronograph comes with a knurled top ring and the iconic Motorsport stripes.

Speaking on the launch, Amar Nagaram, Head, Myntra Jabong, said, “BMW is an iconic brand and with our association with Fossil Group, we will be providing our customers the first ever opportunity to experience the launch of BMW watches in the country. The partnership also strengthens our existing portfolio of premium watch brands in a big way.”

Johnson Verghese, MD, Fossil India, said, “We are delighted to bring BMW’s watch collections to India. The collections are focused on premium time-pieces and is inspired by motorsport led designs. We have partnered with Myntra for the first online launch of these exclusive collections in India”

The new BMW Summer 2019 collection will be available from 30th May, 2019.