Myntra partners with the L’Oréal Professional Products Division to bring salon-inspired hair care and expertise with easy access to shoppers

The L’Oréal Professional Products Division will list marquee hair care products from L’Oréal Professionnel Paris, Matrix, and Biolage on Myntra from the 10th of April

Bengaluru, April 8, 2022 : Myntra announces the launch of ‘L’Oréal Professional Products Division’, on its platform, bolstering its position as the preferred destination to shop for beauty and personal care products. The L’Oréal Professional Products range offers advanced and specialized solutions to specific hair care needs of discerning customers seeking effective personal care solutions. As the destination of choice for all the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle needs of consumers across the country, Myntra’s extended association with L’Oréal, will enable the professional product range to make inroads with its thriving consumer base, while also strengthening Myntra’s offerings in the space of salon-inspired expertise.

Damage and breakage are some of the most common hair concerns today. This has led to consumers looking for targeted, personalized, and expert-led solutions for better hair care. As a frontrunner in the space of beauty and personal care, Myntra is aiming to make professional and salon-inspired hair care accessible at home to its shoppers. With an assortment of over 60 professionally perfected products, the L’Oréal Professional Products Division is set to offer the best of hair care solutions from L’Oréal Professionnel Paris, Matrix, and Biolage on Myntra. The price points for the Professional Products range span across ₹300 to ₹800 including hair masks, serums, deep conditioners, hair oils, and specialized shampoos, among others. Some of the bestsellers from the range include the L’Oréal Professionnel Paris Absolut Repair and Xtenso Care regimes. Leveraging its tech prowess to enable seamless and distinct product discovery, Myntra is working towards launching a ‘product finder’ on the app, allowing shoppers to easily find and pick their favorite products in the personal care space.

L’Oréal Professional has been at the forefront of delivering game-changing innovations, powered by science, with an obsession for quality and performance. It also strives to support, champion, and elevate talent in the Indian hair industry by empowering hair artistry.

Touching upon the association, Rahul Sachdev, Senior Director, Beauty, Personal Care, and Fashion Accessories, Myntra, said, “We are delighted to offer the ‘L’Oréal Professional Products Division’ on Myntra Beauty. Professional haircare is a fast-growing category with immense scope, especially with an increasing base of young people looking for professional, personalized, and solution-based care for their hair and skin at home, both in big cities and emerging towns. L’Oréal is a global leader in this segment and our association with them will be a catalyst for bringing professional hair care to the doorsteps of thousands of homes and salons across the country. We are looking at targeting consumers who are looking to sign up their hair care regime and make it more result-oriented.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Mathilde Barthelemy-Vigier, Brand General Manager, L’Oréal Professionnel Paris said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of L’Oréal Professionnel Paris on Myntra, the one-stop destination for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. This collaboration will allow us to cater to a larger section of fashion and beauty aficionados and enable them to order the best hair care products from the comfort of their home.”

Ahead of its launch on the 10th of April on Myntra, the L’Oréal Professional Product range will have a dedicated brand store on the app. Shoppers can expect exciting launch offers in the first two days.

As per an industry report by Mordor Intelligence, the Indian hair care market is forecasted to reach USD 4.89 billion by 2025 as consumer awareness heightens and the demand for result-oriented hair care solutions rises.