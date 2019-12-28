Myntra registers its biggest ever End of Reason Sale with 50% rise in orders over last year

Myntra sets a new record with the 11th edition of its flagship, End of Reason Sale, being the biggest ever with a 50% rise in orders over last year. The four day fashion carnival witnessed 2.85 million customers placing 4.2 million orders for 9.6 million items.

Six lakh new customers participated in the four day sale, with 68% of them coming from tier 2 & 3 cities and towns. Jackets, Jeans, Sweatshirts and Tshirts were some of the most popular products among shoppers.

Myntra processed 4000 orders per minute in the first hour of the sale reaching 13000 orders per minute at peak with women’s western wear, ethnic wear and men’s jeans and street wear being the highest selling categories. Among metros, Delhi NCR tops the list of contributors to the sale, while Jaipur tops the list of tier 2 and 3 cities. Myntra Insiders, or members of Myntra’s loyalty program contributed to 57% of EORS revenues and registered 6.4 lakh new Insiders.

Speaking on the success of EORS-11, Amar Nagaram, Head, Myntra Jabong, said, “We have just concluded the most successful EORS in our history with a 50% rise in orders over last year. We broke several records this edition, acquiring six lakh new customers, registering over 115 million sessions on the platform and 4.2 million orders which is the highest ever for any EORS. Contribution from tier 2 & 3 cities continues to grow, with 57% orders and 68% of new customers coming from these regions. We are extremely proud of these milestones and will continue to drive value for brands and customers and remain committed to providing our ecosystem of partners, including kirana stores and tailors, better income opportunities through events like EORS.”