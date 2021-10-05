Myntra registers the biggest-ever opening day for its Big Fashion Festival; Registers record-breaking ~19 mn visitors; ~6 lac items purchased in the first hour

The biggest-ever edition of Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival (BFF), has been off to an incredible start, with the ongoing event recording purchase of nearly 6 Lacs items in the first hour. The opening day saw an overwhelming response with ~19 million visitors from across the country, making it Myntra’s highest-ever Day 1 of BFF thus far. The first day of the 8-day event witnessed customers shopping over 4 million items, of which 40% of the orders were from tier 2 & 3 cities and beyond.

key highlights of Day 1:

19 million visitors on day 1 of the event

60% of the shoppers on Day 1 were women

20% of the total shoppers on Day 1 were 1st-time shoppers

Concurrent app users at whopping 6.7 lakh at midnight event launch

8.6 million customers shortlisted 83.6 mn products during prebuzz, registering a 43% growth in the number of people who shortlisted over last year (pre buzz dates: September 18 to 30)

Categories with early leads:

Top categories for women- Women’s Ethnic, Women’s Westernwear, Beauty and Personal Care

Top categories for men- Men’s Casualwear, Men’s occasion wear & workwear, Men’s sports apparel

Most High growth categories:

Beauty & Personal Care topped the charts with over 190% growth on day 1 of the event over last year

Accessories and Sports Apparel were the next best sellers on the first day with 80% & 75% growth

Popular brands/ products on Day 1:

Apparels include- Roadster T-shirts, H&M Sweatshirts, Libas Kurtas, FM jeans

Accessories include- BoAt headphones, Handbags from Allen Solly, Baggit and Lavie, Smart watches from BoAt and NOISE, Backpacks from Wildcraft

Beauty and Personal Care products include – M.A.C. and Maybelline Lipsticks, Biotique face wash and cleanser, Lakme moisturizer, Roadster deodorant

Kidswear include – H&M Sweatshirts, T-Shirts from Max, Pantaloons and Hellcat, Vastramay Kurta sets, Dresses from Wishkaro, Sangria and Aarika and Footwear from YK

Geo-specific insights:

~40% of the orders on day 1 were from Tier 2& 3 cities

Top tier 1 cities include- Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore

Top tier 2&3 cities and towns include – Bhubaneswar, Jalandhar, Aizawl, Ajmer, Silcharhi, Bikaner and Panchkula

On Day 1 of Myntra’s biggest edition of the Big Fashion Festival, India shopped for Roadster T-shirts the most. Shopping patterns, particularly the basket size, indicates people’s keenness and zeal for shopping this festive season, coming as it does after a harsh second wave of the pandemic that has now seemingly subsided, bringing with it the hope and positivity that the festive season is set to usher. Men’s casualwear, Women’s ethnic wear, Women’s western wear, sports footwear, kids, accessories, beauty and personal care were among the highest-selling categories.

Currently, T-shirts, shirts, kurtas, kurta sets, trousers, sarees, sports shoes, jackets, sweatshirts, jackets, handbags and lipsticks are the highest selling products in the Big Fashion Festival. Libas kurtas and M.A.C & Maybelline lipsticks have been the favourite among women while HRX and Roadster T-shirts, Highlander jeans, Flying Machine – Jeans are popular among men. With work from office also resuming in a phased manner in some parts of the country, there was considerable demand for office wear, such as formals, after over a year and half, which is a positive sign. Interestingly, Wildcraft backpacks were popular among accessories, besides smart watches from BoAt and NOISE, headphones from BoAt, and ladies’ handbags. In addition, a majority of the people seem to be shopping keeping in mind all the various festive occasions in mind which was reflected in consumer choices.

Speaking on the occasion, Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, said, “It is truly exhilarating to witness such a thumping start to our Big Fashion Festival, which has been nothing short of incredible and has surpassed our expectations in every regard. The remarkable participation from new customers at ~20% during the opening of the event and ~40% of the orders being placed from tier 2&3 cities and beyond, goes on to show the impact our consumer engagement initiatives, celebrity associations, as well as a substantial festive offering, has created. The phenomenal opening is also a clear indication of the mark of trust customers place on Myntra. We are confident of this momentum continuing over the next 7 days to call it the greatest BFF so far, bringing joy to our customers, brand partners, sellers as well as logistics partners and last mile delivery agents and making festive moments special for everyone.”