Myntra ropes in Samantha Akkineni as its brand ambassador to enhance its foothold in the South

Bengaluru, September 01, 2020: Myntra announces South Cine Star, Samantha Akkineni as its brand ambassador, to represent the fashion marque among the region’s large and widespread audience. The extremely talented and renowned film personality will now be the face of Myntra in the South and also instrumental in connecting the brand with millions of fashion-forward customers and drive fashion choices of consumers in the region.

Apart from establishing a strong connection with Myntra’s large base of existing customers, Samantha will play a pivotal role in engaging with new consumers, being a celebrity with millions of fans across South India. The strong connection between films and fashion is well established in India, and Myntra is poised to leverage this phenomenon with powerful and relatable narratives to bolster its position as the most preferred destination for fashion and lifestyle.

A four-time Filmfare award winner and philanthropist, Samantha is a household name across multiple states in the South and is widely known for her critically acclaimed roles in regional movies. Her style and impeccable sense of fashion, along with her strong appeal among native audiences will help Myntra penetrate deeper into the region.

Speaking on the association, Samantha Akkineni said, “I am excited about my association with Myntra, a brand renowned for being at the forefront for all things fashion. Fashion has always been an integral part of my life, making this association even more special to me. Myntra has helped millions of people define their fashion choices and continues to keep me abreast of the latest trends from the world of fashion. This is an extremely valuable association for me and I am looking forward to a meaningful partnership.”

Speaking on the association, Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, said, “Having Samantha on board as our brand ambassador for South is key for building a strong bond with the fashion-forward consumers of the region. Samantha appeals to a wide audience across the southern states and her reach will be crucial in driving deeper customer engagement. This association is another step in our efforts to serve the evolving fashion and lifestyle needs while leaving no stone unturned in the realm of customer experience and rich fashion content.”

Film stars have a ubiquitous influence on fashion and are key drivers of trends and styles across geographies. As an influential celebrity, Samantha is well placed to inspire her audience in their fashion and lifestyle choices, with her first commercial for Myntra set to go live across digital platforms, in Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil.