Myntra sets record with ~100% growth in orders over the previous edition of Big Fashion Festival; 4 million customers shop during the event

Myntra’s ‘Big Fashion Festival’, held between 16-22 October, capped off its week-long extravaganza with 4 million customers shopping for 13 million items across categories, clocking 2X growth in orders and customers over the previous edition. The mega fashion shopping event brought the festive cheer to shoppers across all parts of the country, with tier 2 and 3 contributing to about 50% of overall sales.

An unprecedented number of 1 million new customers, shopped during the Big Fashion Festival, registering 105% growth in new customers over the previous edition. Among the new customers, t-shirts, shirts, jeans and sweatshirts, casual shoes and kurtas, were popular with men, while kurtas, kurta sets, tops, dresses and jeans were popular with women.

Top brands among the new customers were, Roadster, HRX, Highlander, Mast & Harbour, Libas, Sassafras, Dressberry and Vishudh, among others. Emerging non-metro cities contributing to the new customer growth included Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, Surat, Nagpur and Bhopal, during the seven-day event. Tier 3-cities witnessed a growth of 180% in new customers, which was led by Imphal, Udaipur, Shillong, Karimnagar, Muzaffarpur among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, said, “Myntra has successfully kicked-off the festive cheer for the fashion-forward shoppers across India this year, by offering the best value on the widest selection of styles and designs from leading brands, at the Big Fashion Festival. With tier 2 and 3 cities emerging strong during the event, tier 3 cities have witnessed a 180% growth in new shoppers as compared to the previous edition.

Using our omnichannel network, with over 1000 stores and 100 brands, we have been able to fulfill customer deliveries in close to ~11,000 pincodes. The massive success of this event has renewed the spirits of brands, sellers and delivery partners, including our partners from the MENSA network that is delivering 70% of our orders across the country. The event has set the tone for the new season, all the way up to the end of the year.”

What did people shop at the Big Fashion Festival:

· 5400 pairs of footwear sold per hour during the sale

· 130 women’s kurtas and kurta sets sold every minute

· 150 t-shirts sold every minute / 2.5 t-shirts sold every second

· Highest value of an item purchased was Rs.1.9 lakh and highest order value was Rs. 3.3 lakh

· ‘Black, blue and pink’ were the most preferred colours by shoppers

· Bangalore bought the most number of masks while Delhi bought the most number of sanitisers

High traction categories

The top 3 categories that sold the highest number of units were, Men’s Jeans & Streetwear, Women’s Westernwear and Women’s Ethnic wear. The festive season drew a significant portion of shoppers to the ethnic section, with Ethnic wear registering a 100% growth compared to the last edition.

Kid’s wear too recorded a strong growth of 130% over the previous edition, with shoppers opting for brands such as H&M, Max, YK, UCB, GAP, Gini & Jony, among others. Demand for Beauty and Personal care products witnessed significant growth at about 72% over last year’s festive event. Myntra Fashion Brands, with brands such as Roadster, HRX, Anouk including others, contributed about 26% to the event.

Most popular brands of Big Fashion Festival

The top brands that witnessed high traction during the event included Biba, W, Libas, H&M, Levis, Jack & Jones, Tommy Hilfiger, Puma, Nike, Roadster, HRX, Anouk and H&M.

Leading omnichannel brands that experienced high demand from customers included, MANGO, GAP, CHARLES & KEITH, ALDO, Louis Philippe, U.S. Polo Assn, Allen Solly, Peter England.

The platform saw a 100% jump in users over the previous edition. Shoppers from tier 2 and 3 cities shopped enthusiastically, contributing 50% to the overall sales.

Shoppers who missed undertaking their festive shopping during the Big Fashion Festival can now look forward to a range of value offers from Myntra’s upcoming Diwali sale event, which is slated to commence on November 30.

What brands had to say:

PUMA

We’ve witnessed extremely high traction during Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival. Consumer trends have been promising and this proves to be a great start to the festive season. Post the unlocking, Myntra’s focus and growth in the Sportswear category is very heartening”, said Mr. Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India & South East Asia

MADURA

“Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival has offered phenomenal traction for our brands. We are seeing an almost 150% growth during this event over last year and we hope to continue this positive momentum for the rest of the festive season. A big change from last year is the addition of almost 300+ offline stores to Myntra’s platform via their Omnichannel integration. This has helped our customers enjoy an even higher width of assortment from the comfort of their homes. We have seen a very healthy growth through our Omni integrations. We will continue to ramp up the number of stores integrated with Myntra so that the customers get the best of both worlds”, said, Vishak Kumar, CEO, Madura Fashion and Lifestyle

MAX Fashion

“The Big Fashion Festival was the first major event that Max witnessed at Myntra and has helped us reach out to their most loyal customers who shopped wholeheartedly for their entire family this festive season, from the safety of their homes. We began preparing for this event almost 30-45 days in advance, with marketing, inventory build-up and SCM, enabling us to reach a much wider customer base for the festive season and increasing the overall digital footprint of the brand. Our recent association with Myntra has thus been off to a scintillating start, and we have received the highest traction for Kids and Women’s wear so far”, said, Shital Mehta, CEO, Max Fashion India & Managing Director, Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd.