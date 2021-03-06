Myntra strengthens its Beauty and Personal Care portfolio with the launch of Bath & Body Works

Bengaluru: Myntra announces the launch of Bath & Body Works on its platform. Bath & Body Works is one of the world’s leading specialty retailers & home to America’s Favorite Fragrances® offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body & home, including the #1 selling collections for body lotion and body cream, body wash, hand soap and fine fragrance mist. For more than 25 years, customers have looked to Bath & Body Works for quality, on-trend products & the newest, freshest fragrances and will now be available on Myntra.

As a leading player in the Beauty and Personal care space, Myntra offers its customers over 500+ brands, including some of the top global and domestic brands on its platform. The category has registered over 80% YOY growth. During the pandemic, the category saw an accelerated growth and witnessed 26% surge in demand coming from customers including YOY growth, of which 30%, from T2 and T3 markets, highlighting a strong base of brand conscious customers across these regions.

The association with Bath & Body Works further enhances the proposition of the category on Myntra’s platform, introducing the brand to Myntra’s wide consumer base, while also attracting Bath & Body Works’ loyal customers to the platform for their favorite products to be delivered home.

About Bath and Body Works Assortment:

● This launch will include 400+ styles of Bath & Body Works-exclusive products across body care and home fragrance.

● Bath & Body Works is the #1 brand in America for Fine Fragrance Mist; Body Moisturizers, including #1 Body Lotion and #1 Body Cream; Men’s Body Moisturizer; Body Scrub.

● Gingham, the brand’s signature fragrance, has been a top seller since its launch and You’re The One, Bath & Body Works’ newest launch, is the retailer’s bestseller for Spring. Other customer-favorites include Japanese Cherry Blossom, A Thousand Wishes and Into The Night. From year-round favorite fragrances to beloved seasonal scents to celebrate all year long, there are dozens of Bath & Body Works-exclusive fragrances to choose from.

● Bath & Body Works has more fragrances than any other candle maker and sells more 3-Wick Candles than any other retailer in America. Crafted with a patented soy blend wax and premium lead-free wicks for the best fragrance experience and a smooth, beautiful melt pool every time for consistent quality from beginning to end. High concentrations of rich fragrance oils deliver amazing room-filling fragrance for up to 45 hours.

● Bath & Body Works’ Men’s Collection offers seven exclusive fragrances, including its newest addition, Marble.

Commenting on the launch, Ayyappan Rajagopal, Head of Business Myntra, said, “Beauty and Personal care is an important category on Myntra and witnessed strong demand during the course of the pandemic, as shoppers preferred and experienced the convenience of shopping them online. We doubled our customer base for the category in the last 2 quarters of last year and also added about 100+ new brands to our portfolio in the last six months. Myntra’s association with Bath & Body Works is a significant one, considering the popularity of the brand and its discerning customers. Myntra’s reach and popularity make for an ideal platform for the brand to spread its presence across geographies and connect with a wider base of consumers.”

Bath & Body Works is available on Myntra from March 4, 2021.