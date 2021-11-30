Myntra strengthens its international brands’ portfolio further with the launch of DeFacto

Bengaluru: Myntra launches Istanbul-born, European brand, DeFacto with a global presence of 503 offline stores across 47 countries on its platform. DeFacto offers a range of styles across categories for men, women, girls, and boys. The brand’s target consumer profile includes young people making their first independent fashion buying decisions, to more mature audiences inclined towards travel, beauty, cosmetics, music, and gaming. In India, DeFacto will target the mass-premium consumer segment.

DeFacto is known for offering a complete fashion wardrobe across categories and is trusted for its innovative, dynamic, comfortable, sustainable, and accessible fashion. DeFacto, in partnership with Myntra, is offering more than 900 style options on the platform for men, women, and kids and plans to scale it up significantly over the next few months. The brand’s catalogue in India, to begin with, is centered majorly on women at over 60% of the total inventory, followed by men, and then kids, with a strong focus on winter wear. There are also ‘work leisure’ and ‘let’s party’ inspired styles in the offing. DeFacto will retail on Myntra at an ASP of INR 1200, bringing new styles on a weekly basis.

The association with Myntra enables DeFacto to strengthen its presence in the burgeoning Indian fashion market, and build brand salience with its audience and millions of fashion enthusiasts in the country. Myntra is the go-to lifestyle and fashion platform for international brands engaging with consumers in India. DeFacto will also have a dedicated brand store on Myntra-Mall, Myntra’s in-app mall for showcasing leading brands and assisting consumers in brand and product discovery.

Speaking on the launch, Sharon Pias, Chief Business Officer, Myntra said, “Being the one-stop fashion and lifestyle destination for international brands in India, we are in constant pursuit to cater to the needs of new-age Lifestyle consumers. The launch of DeFacto on our platform will further boost the mass premium segment. DeFacto makes for a significant addition to our portfolio and enables us to provide the best of International fashion brands at affordable prices.”

On their association with Myntra, Berkin Maden, Head of Global E-Commerce Platforms (Market Place), stated, “As DeFacto, we are more than happy to expand our operation to India and join Myntra, the biggest fashion marketplace in India. As of 2021, we are operating in 35 marketplaces in 47 countries. We aim to achieve sustainable and fast-paced growth in India, one of our target countries in Asia. We are excited about our India operations in the years to come.”