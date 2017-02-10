Bengaluru: In a first, Myntra announces an association with Tommy Hilfiger, allowing shoppers to pick from the brand’s upcoming Spring ‘17 collection that was showcased today at the New York Fashion Week held at Venice beach in Los Angeles. Shoppers will have a unique ‘See Now, Buy Now’ option to buy the garments online on Myntra. One of the world’s leading designer lifestyle brands, Tommy Hilfiger showcased the TommyXGigi collection during the event. Shoppers in India were allowed to make purchases as they witnessed the show live on the Myntra app or website at 06:30 AM IST on February 9, 2017. The show was followed by a music gig. This is the first time the ‘See Now, Buy Now’ concept is available for online shoppers in India on Myntra.

The Gigi Hadid collection is the second capsule to be co-designed by Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid, the brand’s global womenswear ambassador. The duo invited consumers to take part in the design process by allowing them to vote for their favorite styles on social media for Spring ’17 collection. The TommyXGigi collection features women’s apparel, footwear and accessories including watches and sunglasses. It is inspired by the ‘Summer of Love’ theme and pays homage to the city of California with badges and patches inspired by the sunshine state. The look also celebrates Hadid’s unique take on modern style, fused with Hilfiger’s signature “classic American cool” heritage.

Speaking on the occasion, Gunjan Soni, CMO & Head, International Brands Business, Myntra, said, “We are focused on providing our shoppers with the latest and best of fashion from across the world. We are very excited about this association with Tommy Hilfiger which enabled our customers to make purchases in real time while their Spring ’17 collection was showcased at the New York Fashion Week. The association is the first of its kind in the country and we look forward to bringing more innovative and unique opportunities for our customers to access the latest fashion from global brands. “