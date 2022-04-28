Myntra to celebrate brands with a one-of-a-kind Brand Fest; Enabling brands to significantly amplify customer engagement with fresh collections

Bengaluru, April 28, 2022: Myntra announces the launch of a one-of-a-kind Brand Festival, enabling marquee brands on the platform a chance to showcase their offering and latest collection while amplifying customer engagement significantly. Each Brand Fest will host one key brand on the platform, showcasing special offers for shoppers on select days, for an unmatched opportunity to shop for their favourite products and browse through latest collections. H&M will be the first brand to be a part of the Myntra Brand Fest which is being launched under the Myntra Spotlight initiative, to celebrate, showcase and effectively engage much-loved international brands with shoppers. The Spotlight Program is an initiative to introduce emerging labels and international brands on Myntra. The H&M Summer Fest will be live till 29 April for shoppers across the country.

The Swedish brand, H&M, is a customer favourite across the globe, offering fashion that appeals to the many and for the many occasions, featuring a good balance between fashion basics, current fashion, and the very latest trends at the best price in a sustainable way.

H&M also has a strong partnership with Myntra, and its popularity has grown manifold on the platform over the last few years. The brand will showcase its newly launched summer and linen collections along with the brand’s latest lifestyle offering, H&M HOME, during the 3 day event.

In addition to unparalleled offers, shoppers will have access to a host of other live brand related engagements. The brand in-focus will get visibility across channels during the three-day event by leveraging all of Myntra’s strengths, including social media partnerships with popular influencers and its in-house M-Live and M-Studio platforms, bolstering Myntra’s position as the preferred destination for international brands foraying into the Indian market.