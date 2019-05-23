Myntra unveils new ‘Roadster Go’ store in Bengaluru

Myntra’s franchisee today launched a new store for Roadster – one of the most popular and leading outdoor lifestyle brands in the country. Called ‘Roadster Go’, the offline store is located at Vega City mall in Bengaluru and inherits the legacy of brand Roadster’s hi-tech fashion omni channel experience, which is the first of its kind in the country.

Roadster launched the first ever ‘Roadster Go’ store at Mantri mall in Malleshwaram in 2018, introducing visitors to a slew of technological innovations to enhance customers shopping experience and bringing online and offline experiences under one roof. Spread across an area of 3200 sq ft, the new ‘Roadster Go’ store is the biggest store for the brand. As a 100% RFID (Radio-frequency identification) enabled store, shoppers will be able to pick up their favourite products without any assistance, discover real time online prices and do a self-checkout in 30 seconds, making it smarter, faster and seamless.

The RFID enabled digital screens at the store offer shoppers detailed information about a particular product when held up against it; shoppers will be able to discover all the product features on models wearing them (studio images) including fabric, washes, suitability to body type, color matching, availability of size and more. Customers will be able to buy all the products at real time online prices which they can discover on the digital screen when they hold the product up against it. They can also initiate a 30 second self-checkout by placing all the products in the RFID tray which will capture product details and display the bill on the screen, which can be paid using a debit/credit card, upon confirmation, eliminating the need for scanning individual products or removing security tags from each garment.

Shoppers can experience all these functions and more, requiring no intervention from staff at the outlet, unless requested for.

Speaking on the occasion, Amar Nagaram, Head, Myntra Jabong, said, “Roadster has shown how fashion and technology, when integrated, create unique experiences that take offline shopping to a new level. As a pioneer in omni-channel fashion, Myntra is committed to strengthening its offline presence through a franchise model and offer new experiences to engage customers and make shopping fast and seamless through technology.”

Located at one of Bengaluru’s emerging upscale residential sectors, on Bannerghatta road, Vega City mall is the perfect choice for Roadster’s new store, offering a blend of millennial and GenZ cohorts, the brand’s primary target audiences.