Myntra’s ‘Big Fashion Festival’ gets off to a roaring start: witnesses the highest-ever visitors at 14 million in a single day, clocking 100% growth on day 1 of the event, over last year

The biggest fashion shopping event of the festive season, Myntra’s ‘Big Fashion Festival’, has registered an overwhelming response at the opening, from shoppers across the country. About 2 million people eagerly awaited the opening at the wee hours on October 16, recording the highest ever orders at opening during the mega festive event. Traffic to the platform grew by 100% over last year, for the day 1 of the event and was well catered to, with augmented resources and technology.

Key Highlights of Day 1

– 5 million app downloads during the pre-buzz period

– Highest-ever concurrent app users at 6.4 lakh/minute at Midnight Event launch

– 6 million customers shortlisted 30 million products during pre-buzz

– Ethnic wear category dominated with over 100% growth on day 1 of the event over last year

– Women’s Western wear and Men’s Jeans and Streetwear also take early leads

– Highest selling product in the first hour – Libas Lime Green & Blue Printed Kurta with Palazzos

– Myntra’s industry-first innovation, ‘Myntra Mystery Box’ distributed >3.5 million coupons in the run-up to the event

– Tier 2&3 highlights:

· 50% of shoppers from tier 2&3; of which 40% were women customers

· Top categories – women’s ethnic and western wear and men’s jeans and streetwear

· Top tier 2 cities leading on the first day of the Big Fashion Festival were Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun and Jammu, while Imphal, Aizawl and Panchkula were leading tier 3 cities.

· Top women brands- Libas, Vishudh and H&M; Men- Roadster, Highlander and Puma

A quick analysis of the products ordered on the opening day of the Big Fashion Festival, indicates that a majority of shoppers were keen to get their hands on Libas Lime Green & Blue Printed Kurta with Palazzos. A significant portion of consumers shopped based on seasonality with a number of purchases made keeping in mind the winter months at the end of the year.

T-shirts, tops, dresses, kurtas, accessories, sports footwear, winter wear, kidswear, home and decor, beauty and personal care were among the highest-selling categories. Currently, t-shirts, shirts, kurtas, jeans, sarees, casual shoes, are the highest selling products in the Big Fashion Festival, followed by jackets, sweatshirts, watches, handbags and bedsheets. Anouk, Libas and AKS kurtas and Maybelline lipstick have been the favourite of women while HRX t-shirt, Highlander grey jacket, Boat earphones are popular among men.

As anticipated, there is a clear indication of customers laying emphasis on ‘above the waist’ looks and work from home wear, with most people shopping and preparing themselves for virtual social and professional events.

The ‘Grand Opening Hour Deals’, ‘Flash Deals’, and ‘Festive Deals Zone’ offered shoppers with the best value deals from top brands, starting from the midnight of October 16, and witnessed the most intense period of demand.

Speaking on the occasion, Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, said, “Our ‘Big Fashion Festival’ has had a fantastic start, with customers shopping for 1.2 million products in the first 12 hours, making it the biggest festive event at Myntra to date. We feel elated with the phenomenal opening response with over 2 lakh new customers participating in the Big Fashion Festival so far. This underscores the level of trust shoppers are placing on our platform for the most immersive, convenient and safe shopping experience during this festive season. Shoppers in tier 2 and 3 cities and towns are likely to outdo their counterparts in big cities, in terms of shopping for fashion, this festive season.”