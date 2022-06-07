Myntra’s EORS-16 is geared to serve over 50 lakh shoppers and handle 16000+ orders per minute at peak

Bengaluru, June 6, 2022: The 16th edition of Myntra’s biannual EORS, India’s grandest fashion event is arriving, bringing with it the joy and euphoria to the millions of fashion aficionados in the country. The event, which will be held from 11 to 16 June, is going to be bigger than previous versions, comprising the biggest-ever collection of 14 lakh styles across 5000+ brands. The 6-day event is set to provide unprecedented offers from fashion, lifestyle, beauty and personal care and home categories, catering to over 50 lakh unique customers across the country, with an expected uptick in demand by over 3X of BAU and 26% increase in traffic over the previous July edition. Myntra expects over 1 million new customers with over 40% of the overall traffic coming from tier 2 and 3 cities and towns.

What should the shoppers be excited about?

The brands have specially curated a vast selection with a strong focus on summer essentials, Gen-Z trends, beauty and personal care as well as celebrity-led EORS special collections.

First-time shoppers will get ₹500 cashback on their initial transaction, exciting coupons for future use and free delivery for the first 4 orders. On the payments front, there are exciting offers too from banks, such as ICICI and Axis Bank, offering a 10% instant discount, while users of Paytm will get assured cashback on wallet & postpaid transactions.

To cater to the changing needs of the customers, Myntra has on-boarded 100 new brands ahead of EORS and increased its style selection by a whopping 40% from the previous July edition, giving shoppers a wide catalogue of products from the best of international and domestic brands, including D2C brands to choose from.

Shoppers can opt from an expansive selection of fashion, lifestyle, home decor, beauty and personal care products at sharp prices, from brands like USPA, Puma, HRX, Biba, Roadster, H&M, Mango, Levi’s, Firebolt, ONLY, Nike, Mothercare, Max and Forever21 among others.

StyleCast, Myntra’s go-to destination for Gen-Z shoppers has scaled its offerings by 5X since launch to over 35,000 styles, offering the cohort a one-of-a-kind shopping experience during the event.

Some of the key category highlights include sportswear, with 2000+ brands being offered at sharp prices, followed by Beauty and Personal care, bringing ~1100 brands with over 53k+ styles and special offers. Brands to look out for in this category are, MAC, Maybelline, Lakmé, Bath & Body Works, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and Kama Ayurveda, among others.

In a first, Myntra is enabling access to hundreds of limited high-value offers on Beauty and Personal Care, including Buy One Get One constructs and an array of unmatched propositions. Other categories to look out for include, men’s casual wear, women’s ethnic, women’s western wear, summer essentials, workwear, accessories, beauty and personal care, kids and sportswear.

During the pre-buzz period, Myntra will provide a unique shopping experience through its M-Live property, to those shoppers who get inspired by influencers’ choices and absorb their content to create styles for themselves. Myntra’s social commerce propositions, Myntra Studio and M-Live will host ~1000 sessions by ~1000 influencers with shoppable content. ~75% of these sessions will be brand-led, wherein brands will present their selection through the creators’ content at EORS offers. Over 30 brand-led sessions will be hosted on M-Live, creating a never-before opportunity for brands to connect with their consumer base.

Myntra’s Early Access program also allows Myntra’s elite base of loyalists, ‘Insiders’, to have a premature taste of the event, along with free shipping, exclusive offers of up to 20% and also gift vouchers which can be redeemed against Supercoins. Myntra Insider base has grown by 60% over last July edition of EORS and is expected to drive good traction during the event.

Scale-up of Kirana store network for last-mile delivery

Myntra’s country-wide network of 21,000 Kirana store partners (MENSA network) will cater to over 19,000 pin codes, fulfilling 85% of the deliveries and providing crucial support to the last mile delivery process during the event. This symbiotic model allows the Kirana partners an additional source of livelihood, amplified during EORS owing to increased demand. The Myntra platform is geared to handle 16,000 orders per minute and 11 lakh concurrent users during peak. EORS-16 has created over 27,500 direct and indirect seasonal employment opportunities across warehouses, last mile delivery and Contact Centres, to cater to the expected surge in demand.

Speaking about EORS, Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra, said, “Over the years, EORS has become one of the most sought-after fashion events in the country. The 16th edition, like all the successive ones, will be bigger on every front, be it brands, selections or styles, making for a joyous 6-day carnival for all the fashion and beauty aficionados out there. The event is also an opportunity for Myntra to give a boost to the fashion ecosystem, from Kirana store partners, Taavi artisans, small and medium scale brands and sellers to the supply chain partners. Our constant effort is to take the fashion quotient of the consumers high while also helping weave the future of our ecosystem partners.”

Consumer engagement & marketing initiatives

Keeping up with the tone and magnitude of the event, Myntra has launched a mega-marketing campaign for EORS, with a targeted reach of 250mn, roping in film stars, Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Siddhant Chaturvedi for 2 ad films, which encapsulate the excitement and joy a customer feels during the event.

Ahead of EORS, Myntra will also be ramping up its social commerce propositions by hosting ~ 1000 live sessions, out of which around 750 will be brand-led, with brands such as Estee Lauder India, HRX, Puma, USPA, Libas and Loreal among others participating.. Myntra is also collaborating with 2500+ popular fashion and beauty creators to keep up the buzz around the marquee festival.