Myntra’s EORS 16 is set to go live on June 11 with 14 lakh styles

Bengaluru, May 30, 2022: Myntra, one of India’s leading fashion and beauty destinations, announces the arrival of the 16th edition of its flagship EORS (End Of Reason Sale), scheduled to be held between June 11-16. The 6-day fashion carnival will be a mega bonanza for shoppers of fashion and beauty, where millions of shoppers from across tier 1 and 2 cities and towns, and beyond can expect over 5000 domestic and international brands to offer more than 14 lakh styles at never before seen prices.

The 6-day event will present an opportunity for brands to connect with millions of customers and first-time shoppers from across the country who are expected to visit the platform to cater to their unique fashion and beauty needs. Over 5000 popular international and domestic brands are gearing up to offer unprecedented deals across a wide set of categories, like women’s ethnic and western wear, men’s casual wear, footwear, including sneakers, sports gear, kids and teens wear, beauty, and home on the Myntra platform. StyleCast, Myntra’s go-to destination for Gen-Z shoppers has scaled its offerings from `7000 styles to over 40,000 styles, offering them a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.

Myntra Insiders – Elite and Icon will get exclusive early access to EORS 16 on June 10

Myntra will also unleash the full potential of its Social Commerce platforms which have been a cornerstone of its marketing initiatives to engage with its thriving fashion-forward shopper base. Customers can look forward to India’s most popular influencers, including Big Boss 15 winner Tejaswi Prakash, Hina Khan and Gurmeet Chaudhary, among others, creating over 5,000 looks, in the space of fashion and beauty, on Myntra Studio. Customers who consume fashion and lifestyle content will see brands connecting with them through 700+ M-Live sessions during which brands will offer merchandises at EORS prices at the pre-launch itself.

Speaking about the 16th edition of EORS, Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra, said, “We are very excited about the upcoming edition of EORS. With 15 editions under our belt, EORS has become one of the most awaited shopping events. Brands leverage this opportunity to offer a wide range of curated collections to match the customers’ evolving need states and delight them.”

Brands on Myntra are excited and have got the ball rolling for the most-awaited fashion carnival and are amping up their capabilities to offer trendy and fresh collections to millions of customers.