Myntra’s latest brand campaign featuring leading fashion icons set to strengthen its position as India’s Fashion Expert

Bengaluru: In one of India’s biggest celebrity-led marketing associations for an e-commerce brand, Myntra has signed up Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan as its newest brand ambassadors, alongside the existing celebrity ambassadors, Kiara Advani, and Samantha Akkineni, to emphasize its hold on the Indian fashion sphere. With the combined star power of the most sought-after celebrities from different regions, who are loved and admired for their acting prowess and fashion quotient, Myntra is set to unleash its biggest-ever line up of star-studded brand commercials. These are aimed at targeting consumers across the nation and giving Myntra the opportunity to engage with the fans of these celebrities.

Hrithik Roshan’s popularity and global appeal is sure to influence the fashion choices of his huge fan base. His ‘Greek God’ aspirational persona, the opulent style and fashion choices, his acting and dancing prowess as well as the charisma he exudes are looked up to by millenials and gen-Z, alike and will translate into strengthening Myntra’s positioning further, reaching the audience to drive conversations around the overall men’s wear category.

With back to back blockbusters to his credit and his association with philanthropic initiatives, Vijay Deverakonda’s popularity knows no bounds. The brand’s partnership with this youth sensation, whose carefree style and unconventional dressing choices, have made him extraordinarily popular. With him on board, Myntra will be able to drive the brand’s fashion conversation amongst his constantly growing fan base.

Dulquer’s cinematic stronghold, which includes an array of commercially and critically acclaimed movies, along with his mastery in being effortlessly stylish and cool, has earned him quite a following. This association will only make his huge fanbase look out for their favourite actor’s wardrobe on Myntra, even more now. Dulquer’s charming appeal clubbed with his high fashion quotient will strengthen Myntra’s position as the fashion destination of choice.

Speaking on the announcement of the new brand ambassadors and the launch of the brand campaign, Harish Narayanan, CMO, Myntra, said, “We are elated to welcome all the superstars to the Myntra family. These top fashion icons, who are also acclaimed fashion connoisseurs, will be a part of Myntra’s biggest star-studded campaign ever. The campaign will strongly reinforce Myntra’s position as ‘India’s Fashion Expert’ with differentiated fashion offerings and unparalleled shopping experience pivoted on technology. This campaign will cut across demographics and build a deeper relationship with our customers across the country.”

Last year, Myntra partnered with Kiara Advani as Myntra’s nationwide face and Samantha Akkineni as the face of the Southern market.

Kiara is a perfect mix of bold, authentic and experimental – both in the the roles she plays and the way she dresses up. These attributes resonate with Myntra’s brand values, which not only made her the ideal brand ambassador before but is also a reason for continuing with this collaboration. She will continue to play a pivotal role in strengthening Myntra’s women wear segment and building a strong foothold with her fans across the country.

Samantha’s OTT debut this year was sensational, earning her an even wider and deeper fan following. Her partnership with Myntra, as the ambassador for South, has not just strengthened over time but has also been able to build a very strong connection with her fans. She has a huge social media following, giving fashion inspiration to many.

Myntra has evolved over the years to being the fashion expert for millions across the country, with the largest catalogue of domestic and international brands, along with unique value added services, customized to cater to specific needs of the fashion-conscious consumers. An aspirational brand among young shoppers looking at having a personal style guide that represents their individuality while being stylish, Myntra is a one-stop destination for all their fashion and lifestyle needs.