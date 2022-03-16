Myntra’s one-year partnership with LENZING™ ECOVERO™ is marked with ~60% adoption of eco fiber in its in-house brands

Bengaluru, March 16, 2022: Myntra and leading global sustainable fiber brand LENZING™ ECOVERO™ have successfully collaborated for a year. As a step in Myntra’s commitment to source sustainably, this partnership has enabled Myntra’s in-house fashion brands to offer viscose apparels made largely of LENZING™ ECOVERO™ branded specialty viscose fiber, an environmentally responsible viscose that is certified with the EU Ecolabel and produced using an eco-responsible process. Some of the brands that have adopted a mix of LENZING™ ECOVERO™ fiber in their apparel include DressBerry, Roadster Life & Co., Sangria, Anouk, Sztori, Ether and Mast & Harbour.

Enabled by this partnership and in line with Myntra’s commitment to source sustainably, over the last year, Myntra has registered a 20% growth in the use of sustainable viscose fibers in its women’s wear, western wear and ethnic wear categories. This is a step towards the use of fiber sources that reduce environmental and social impacts. The products which were earlier made of standard viscose are now using ~60% LENZING™ ECOVERO™ viscose fiber on account of the partnership, thereby resulting in the reduction in carbon footprint by 670 tonnes and water consumption by 4.2 mn liters in the last one year. Myntra has also witnessed a 25% increase in the number of units of products that are made using LENZING™ ECOVERO™ fiber since the beginning of this partnership last year.

In order to accelerate the adoption of sustainable material by brands, Myntra is also building awareness with its in-house brands and sourcing teams on sustainable viscose yarns. This enables Myntra to tread further in its commitment towards the environment, while adding to the Flipkart Group’s commitment, as a part of its partnership with Canopy, to purchase man-made cellulosic products that include a minimum of 50% of innovative fibre sources as well as to Lenzing’s vision of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Speaking on the partnership, Manohar Kamath, CXO and Chief – Myntra Fashion Brands, Myntra, said, “As an enterprise that is committed to a sustainable future, we are happy to have collaborated for a year with Lenzing, which has augmented our efforts in the direction of sustainable sourcing practices. This shift has shown a positive growth towards sustainable living and as a brand, we aim to propel our commitment and efforts with such partnerships, powered by a growing base of conscious consumers.”

Speaking about the association, S. Jayaraman, Senior Commercial Director, Lenzing Fibers AMEA & NEA, said, “Lenzing group has been known for offering innovative, eco-friendly solutions to the textile industry. The one year of our partnership with Myntra is an inspiring testimony for the Indian market in transitioning to responsible fashion. The success here highlights the potential for eco-friendly ingredients like LENZING™ ECOVERO™ fibers and how they can be made accessible for the local consumers. The growth of this partnership has opened doors to making responsible fashion more mainstream.”

Tailored to a sustainable lifestyle, this specialty viscose fiber from LENZING™ ECOVERO™ has been certified with the EU Ecolabel, which is awarded to products and services meeting stringent sustainability requirements throughout their life cycle.

Myntra’s sustainability journey has been marked by an orchestrated effort to create a positive environmental impact. Investments in packaging supply chain to be 100% plastic-free and solar power utilisation are among areas where Myntra has made significant in-roads in its commitment towards building a greener enterprise. The other key initiatives on this path by Myntra include partnering with Canopy, a not-for-profit environmental organization, to ensure that the packaging used does not encourage deforestation, by scaling packaging from recycled and alternative materials, as well as partnering with the Better Cotton Initiative towards sustainable sourcing. In addition, through ‘Myntra For Earth’, a dedicated store offering conscious collection on the Myntra app, the company offers thousands of styles from over 90 brands to provide ethically and consciously made fashion, lifestyle and beauty products to customers looking for eco-friendly choices. The association with Lenzing is yet another important milestone in this journey.