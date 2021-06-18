My|Ra; fashionable footwear for the environmentally conscious!

Admirable and extraordinary, MY|RA is a partially vegan, sustainable and 100% Made in India footwear brand. An artistic amalgamation of modern designs and classic artisanal leather, MY|RA is a homegrown label- developing and creating eco-friendly footwear for earthy souls.

With a deep-rooted passion for sustainable fashion, founder Myra launched her own brand My|Ra post working with a French footwear company for 2 years. Realising how commercially driven the industry is, Myra sought the gap in the footwear business, bringing to the forefront ethical fashion through Indian artisans and correct resources- thereby reducing carbon footprint whilst supporting and giving local talent their rightful dues.

Manufactured in Delhi and Agra- the hub of shoes, My|Ra procures handmade embellishments from local artisans. Going down a harder and more expensive route, the brand uses organic dyes to colour the leather used for making its footwear in order to reduce chemical emissions (causing equivalent harm to the environment as plastic) Moving away from quintessential boxes with dye on the inside, My|Ra uses completely sustainable packaging.

The handmade shoe making process commences after a style is selected; the souter hand cuts the uppers and soles from pattern pieces, thereafter stitching, punching and assembling the shoes. A collection befitting for all, MY|RA’s broad range comprises of naturally dyed leather and whimsical details including traditionally painted trims, mother of pearl, ceramic beads, friendship macramé and pom-poms, gold-plated stones, and Swarovski crystals.

Speaking about the brand, founder Myra said ‘ Through My|Ra, we bring complete transparency with our customer, standing out from other brands on the market. Our target customer is the modern woman of today, fashionable and environmentally conscious.’

A seamless marriage of beauty, intention and timelessness, My|Ra brings forth affordable and stylish footwear ideal for all occasions.

The brand’s core value lies in giving back to society and makes sure to reuse waste generated during production. Recycling leather scraps into making beautiful footwear for the underprivileged, Myra wishes to spread love and affect many lives through My|Ra in the coming future.