Mythpat Collaborates With Marvel Superhero, Simu Liu

Indian Gamer,Mythpat in a recent Instagram video was seen having a one-on-one fun conversation with the Marvel Superhero, Simu Liu. It is the first time that Marvel has collaborated with an Indian gamer, and this video promoted its latest release – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In the three-minute video, Mythpat can be seen having a lively and witty conversation with Simu Liu, the lead actor of the movie. Simu Liu shared his experience of getting to be a Marvel Superhero on screen.

In conversation with Mythpat, Simu Liu highlighted; “Every community deserves to be represented as a superhero. With Shang-Chi, I believe progress is already been made. I look forward to seeing so many more superheroes entering the world from all colours, ethnicities, and experiences. It is a great move for diversity.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Mythpat said; “Having grown-up seeing the Marvel movies, it was an extremely great experience to share a screen with a Marvel Superhero, Simu Liu. We spoke about all things related to superheroes and how he got to be a Marvel Superhero. Being the first Indian gamer to partner with a brand like Marvel, I am extremely overjoyed to see how brands like Marvel have started to acknowledge the potential of Indian gamers and gaming community.”

Watch the Mythpat X Simu Liu Conversation here: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CTWuHbhASWy/?utm_medium=copy_link