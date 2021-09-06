Mythpat Collaborates With Marvel Superhero, Simu Liu

September 6, 2021 Neel Achary Business 0
Mythpat
Share

Indian Gamer,Mythpat in a recent Instagram video was seen having a one-on-one fun conversation with the Marvel Superhero, Simu Liu. It is the first time that Marvel has collaborated with an Indian gamer, and this video promoted its latest release – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In the three-minute video, Mythpat can be seen having a lively and witty conversation with Simu Liu, the lead actor of the movie. Simu Liu shared his experience of getting to be a Marvel Superhero on screen.

In conversation with Mythpat, Simu Liu highlighted; “Every community deserves to be represented as a superhero. With Shang-Chi, I believe progress is already been made. I look forward to seeing so many more superheroes entering the world from all colours, ethnicities, and experiences. It is a great move for diversity.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Mythpat said; “Having grown-up seeing the Marvel movies, it was an extremely great experience to share a screen with a Marvel Superhero, Simu Liu. We spoke about all things related to superheroes and how he got to be a Marvel Superhero. Being the first Indian gamer to partner with a brand like Marvel, I am extremely overjoyed to see how brands like Marvel have started to acknowledge the potential of Indian gamers and gaming community.”

Watch the Mythpat X Simu Liu Conversation here: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CTWuHbhASWy/?utm_medium=copy_link

See also  Whirlpool of India Launches India's Most Advanced Bottom Mount Refrigerator
About Neel Achary 8178 Articles
Neel Achary is the editor of Business News This Week. He has been covering all the business stories, economy, and corporate stories.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn