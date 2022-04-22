Naario launches Pure Himalayan Pink Salt and Organic Jaggery Powder to make good health accessible to all

New Delhi…April 21, 2022… Naario, India’s 1st woman led food startup that offers natural and organic products, all pioneered by women has launched 2 new products and increased the range of choices for its customers. Naario added the ‘Organic jaggery powder’ and ‘Himalayan Pink Salt’ in their list.

Naario is always known for giving healthy choices to their customers. Naario has brought Jaggery powder and Himalayan Pink salt which are healthy alternatives for refined sugar and table salt, 2 of the 5 white poisons. Jaggery or gur has been used by Ayurvedic practitioners since the last 3000 years. It is made with natural sugarcane juice and is helpful in purifying blood, in cleaning the lungs and the digestive tract. Newly launched Himalayan Pink salt has the benefits of 84 minerals in it which is 100% Pure, no added chemicals and fine Grain (0.5-1.0mm). It is also known as Pink Gold. The salt has a pink hue and enormous health benefits. It helps lower blood pressure and regulates blood sugar, hence the name Pink Gold.

Anamika Pandey, Founder, Naario said, “Today’s consumer understands that its high time to give up on processed food. Our Organic jaggery powder and Pure Himalayan Pink Salt are very clean and healthy substitutes for refined sugar and table salt, which are tremendously processed. In Fact the natural harvesting process for the pink salt makes it a source of 84 minerals. And the Jaggery Powder carries a slight yellow colour because the on ground manufacturing has been done in a natural way with no added molasses. Naario is known for providing 100% natural products to customers which are good for their and their family’s health. Sabko acha khaane aur khush rehne ki opportunity milni chahiye.”

These products have many health benefits like Jaggery powder is helpful in purifying blood, in cleaning the lungs and the digestive tract and Himalayan pink salt has many health benefits like supporting immune system and respiratory functions, helps lower BP, improves skin, soothes sore muscles and helps in sleeping healthy.