Nagaland’s annual Hornbill Music Festival 2019 kicks off with Casio as the Associate Sponsor

Casio India, has announced its official partnership with Nagaland’s signature annual event, the Hornbill Music Festival. The experiential music festival set in the heart of the Dimapur hosts an array of music enthusiast from different parts of the country each year. The partnership with Casio, is a strategic pact that offers attendees a platform to engage with the brand in an innovative and out-of-the box avatar.

An especially created ‘Casio Experience Zone’ will not only showcase the flagship G-Shock watches & Electronic Musical Instruments (EMIs) but also allows consumer to participate in on-ground activities such as selfie booth contest and adventure challenges, allowing participates to win Casio watches. These engagements further amplify the brand campaign #ChallengeTheLimit further.

Commenting on the collaboration, Kulbhushan Seth, Vice-President, Casio India said, “It gives me immense pride and pleasure to be associated with one of the largest music festivals of the country. G-Shock as a brand resonates with music and the energy that this festival brings. With G-Shock being targeted directly at the youth, this alliance is certainly going to be an important riding factor in the journey of brand.”

He further added, “Nagaland is an important market for us, and this association opens the doors for us to engage with the youth, not only from the North-East but the entire country in an innovative format.’’

The Hornbill Music Festival is being hosted in the city of Dimapur from December 1 to 10th this year.