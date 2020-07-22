Nagarro launches machine vision-based artificial intelligence solutions to help organizations mitigate COVID-19 risks and ensure better workplace safety

Gurugram, India, July 22, 2020: Nagarro, a global leader in digital engineering and technology solutions announced that it has launched AI-powered solutions to help organizations kick-start work and life amid the COVID-19 crisis. Based on machine vision technology, these solutions provide powerful workplace interventions quickly and effectively and have the potential to transform how we work and interact by ensuring better health and safety of employees and visitors.

Nagarro’s COVID-AI suite of solutions is designed to leverage state-of-the-art AI models running on low-cost edge devices and can be rolled out across the organization affordably and at scale without large scale configuration or deployment issues. It has mechanisms to ensure social distancing behaviour, encourage PPE practices such as wearing masks, and monitor as well as mitigate high-risk scenarios such as large collections of people.

Nagarro’s COVID-AI suite of solutions includes:

 Video analytics to help nudge and encourage social distancing behaviour.

 Touch-less security systems to help identify, allow and track authorized

personnel.

 PPE behaviour monitoring to ensure the health and safety of your workforce

 Crowd density ascertaining and monitoring in open spaces in the workplace.

 Better forecasting models that accurately forecast outcomes in these uncertain

times.

“As the world grapples with COVID-19, every ounce of technological innovation and ingenuity harnessed to fight this pandemic brings us one step closer to overcoming it. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are playing a key role in better understanding and addressing the COVID-19 crisis, ” said Anurag Sahay, VP & Global Head – AI & Data Sciences, Nagarro. “Organizations, businesses and establishments are finding new ways to operate effectively. At Nagarro, we are using AI powerfully to help bring some of this facilitation and interventions in place. We believe that machine vision-based AI platforms have the potential to transform how we work and live during the new normal.”

Nagarro recently conducted a webinar highlighting how the COVID-AI suite of solutions can help organizations accelerate the adaptation to the new normal. To view the webinar recording, click here.