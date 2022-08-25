Nagarro partners with Zendesk to expand customer experience capabilities

Mumbai, August 25, 2022 – Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, today announced its partnership with Zendesk, leaders in customer service solutions, to provide joint solutions across customer sales, service and marketing for their clients. Zendesk’s customer engagement software along with Nagarro’s expertise in CRM platforms, will help organizations keep customers at the core of their transformation journey.
Together, Zendesk and Nagarro will provide best-of-breed CRM solutions to help businesses harness digital transformation opportunities, especially in addressing ever-changing customer needs and expectations. Zendesk’s open and flexible platform enables seamless customer data integration, with a unified view on a single dashboard. It will improve agent productivity, create personalized customer interactions and automate proactive services at scale.
This collaboration will blend Nagarro’s expertise in technology, innovation, and service excellence with Zendesk’s customer engagement platform in delivering a 360-degree customer experience, backed by intelligent CX analytics. Clients will benefit from Nagarro’s consulting, implementation, and delivery expertise and Zendesk’s CRM product portfolio across industry sectors, primarily Retail and BFSI.
“Nagarro and Zendesk will leverage mutual opportunities and increase synergies while bringing out a comprehensive suite of CRM and CX solutions to a vast array of client base globally. This partnership supports our continuous endeavour of creating value to our client ecosystem through innovation and experience-led business outcomes.” said Mr Saurabh Pandey, Business Unit Head, AMS at Nagarro.
“Exceptional customer experiences have the potential to drive loyalty and in turn, growth. Partnerships like the one with Nagarro will enable us to help businesses navigate the changes that will open up new fronts of customer engagement. This is particularly so through optimised agent workflows and the power of conversational CRM,” said Lisa Munnings, Regional Vice President, Partner Sales, Zendesk Asia Pacific.