Nagarro partners with Zendesk to expand customer experience capabilities

Mumbai, August 25, 2022 – Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, today announced its partnership with Zendesk, leaders in customer service solutions, to provide joint solutions across customer sales, service and marketing for their clients. Zendesk’s customer engagement software along with Nagarro’s expertise in CRM platforms, will help organizations keep customers at the core of their transformation journey.

Together, Zendesk and Nagarro will provide best-of-breed CRM solutions to help businesses harness digital transformation opportunities, especially in addressing ever-changing customer needs and expectations. Zendesk’s open and flexible platform enables seamless customer data integration, with a unified view on a single dashboard. It will improve agent productivity, create personalized customer interactions and automate proactive services at scale.

This collaboration will blend Nagarro’s expertise in technology, innovation, and service excellence with Zendesk’s customer engagement platform in delivering a 360-degree customer experience, backed by intelligent CX analytics. Clients will benefit from Nagarro’s consulting, implementation, and delivery expertise and Zendesk’s CRM product portfolio across industry sectors, primarily Retail and BFSI.