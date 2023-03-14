Naiknavare Developers Announces the Launch of the Last 100 Units from the Total Inventory of Avon Vista Residential Project

14th March 2023 | Pune: Naiknavare Developers, renowned for its well-thought-out community-centric residential and commercial projects in Mumbai, Goa, and Pune, has today announced the launch of its last 100 units from the total inventory of its cutting-edge residential project, Avon Vista in Balewadi Pune.

Naiknavare Developers in collaboration with Profile Developers is offering 2 and 3 BHK apartments spread across 6 impressive towers on 6 acres of land, of which, 2 towers have already been delivered and 2 remain under construction. The luxurious residential project provides 30+ lifestyle amenities including a convenience store, pet zone, co-working spaces, indoor game zone, jogging and walking track, pool table, tennis court, futsal court, squash court, party lawns, well-equipped gymnasium, aerobic and yoga room, children’s play area, multipurpose sports court, skating rink, infinity swimming pool, and pet zone among others.

Sited in a strategic location in close proximity to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Hinjewadi IT Park, the project facilitates additional perks to its residents, such as Vivz World Pre-School and the Indian Academy of Digital Marketing, coupled with several recreational spots. In terms of construction capabilities, the project is meticulously designed using developed technologies, like automated steel cutting machines to fabricate parts by the removal of material and aluminium panels to cut, shear, bend, punch, and drill materials; reduce manpower; and fasten the construction speed. In addition to this, the project has utilized aluminium framework panels for column shuttering, as they are light in weight and thus help to handle and shift heavy materials with ease. These panels are bolted together with stub pin and wedge connection that enables quick erection of the column forms.

Speaking on Avon Vista residential project, Mr. Anand Naiknavare, Head of Business Process at Naiknavare Developers, said, “This is one of our biggest residential projects in the recent years and comes within two months after the launch of our ambitious projects, Neelaya Gruhashodh and Kutumb India’s First Intergenerational Community and Avasa Meadows. The launch of the final 100 units from the total inventory of Avon Vista at such a critical time reflects our confidence in Pune’s real estate market, which will continue to flourish due to emerging tech hubs, educational institutions, and a better quality of life. While this is the scenario across the city, the western part, especially, is the fastest growing area and has witnessed high demand for residential projects in the recent few years. In fact, the housing prices, too, are anticipated to increase by 2 to 3 per cent in the ongoing year across the city, as the demand remains strong for premium housing options. Avon Vista will attract a large number of new home buyers and investors who were earlier apprehensive due to price constraints, lack of amenities, or limited inventory.”

“We are happy and satisfied with the response we have received so far on this project. With the launch of the remaining 100 units, we are enabling potential home buyers to invest in a project that redefines class-leading quality and luxury real estate,” he added.

Commenting on the progress of the project, Mr Neel Naiknavare, GM of Operations and Team Building at Naiknavare Developers, said, “We are thrilled to bring forth the final set of our inventory from the Avon Vista project in Pune to our customers. With the intent to narrow the time period between the last launch and this one, without compromising the construction quality, we deployed multiple contractors on-site, which helped us monitor the construction work closely, save time, and prepare the residences for sale. At the end of it all, we want to deliver our projects as per the committed timeline and fulfil customer expectations. To achieve the same we are deploying double shuttering sets, steel bending machines, platforms and safety cages to deliver the project in record times.”

Avon Vista towers have also made use of a concrete batching plant to obtain the desired strength and quality of construction. The project is backed with alum-form technology to cut down the need for conventional building methods, save time, and create more efficiency with quality. Out of the total towers, three of them are equipped with cuplock systems to support vertical loads, improve construction finishing, and keep work platforms safer to navigate. The integration of M.S platform projected at mid-height of the towers help complete all the external finishing activities, which runs simultaneous with upper floor RCC work. Additionally, the bricks utilized for the construction purpose are manufactured in-house, which furthermore helps to keep quality in check and save the sourcing time.

To facilitate appropriate dwelling and working conditions for workers and their families, the developer has established a labour camp in the adjacent neighbourhood of the main site, comprising of tents, common toilets and washrooms, and a dedicated study space for kids – run and monitored by two teachers. From the safety perspective, three specialized safety officers are hired on-site to oversee employee safety and security.

Naiknavare Developers is planning to further reinforce its presence across markets like Mumbai and Goa along with Pune with more project launches in the pipeline that are set to be unveiled this year and in the following one.