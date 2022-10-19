Naiknavare Developers Record Exceptional Response for its highly acclaimed Luxury Project Eminence

Pune… October 19, 2022… Naiknavare Developers, renowned for its well-thought-out community-centric residential and commercial projects in Pune, Mumbai, Kolhapur and Goa, have recently launched the Tower 2 of its highly acclaimed luxury residential project, Eminence, at Pune’s premium Viman Nagar locality. The project had attracted an overwhelming response from home buyers who are aspirational for urban living in the phase 1 of the launch with Tower 1 being completely sold out. Interestingly, there’s been an increased interest from HNIs and NRIs for this project.

Months after the launch of this design marvel, the real estate company recorded a robust market debut with Tower A of Eminence being totally sold out. Occupation Certificate (OC) has been received with most of the homeowners have also taken possessions of their residences. This prompted the launch of Tower B which is under construction and bookings already underway. The possession is due in December 2023. The Uber luxury 4BHK apartments are attractively priced starting from Rs. 3.49 Cr onwards.

Speaking on the exceptional response received for Eminence, Anand Naiknavare, Head Business Process, Naiknavare Developers, said, “The luxury housing segment has taken manifold leaps and significantly transformed in recent years, especially after the pandemic where work from home has become the new normal and home buyers prefer larger living spaces offering best of the lifestyle. Eminence is our landmark creation and a design marvel which is futuristic, unconventional and luxurious. Currently, we have only 8 to 10 units in the inventory.” Anand further added that, “Eminence is particularly close to my heart as I have got an opportunity to closely work with my mother, Gauri Naiknavare on this project. Jointly conceptualised, Eminence is not only an avant-garde design but an intelligent creation which has been exclusively crafted to suit the tasteful palates of our discerning customers. Eminence is far ahead from the conventional ‘Perfect Square’ building designs. Its a hexagonal structure along with each floor being built on multiple axes thus moving both forward and backward. The design is not only a beautiful aesthetic, but promotes energy efficiency by letting in maximum natural light on every floor. Styled with impressive interiors, the highlights of the project are the suspended swimming pool, rooftop bar and yoga centre. Exclusive designs, expansive spaces and exceptional opulence makes Eminence, the destination of extravagant homes.”

Eminence is the brainchild of the mother-son duo, architects Gauri Naiknavare (Director) and B.ARCH (Architecture) from JJ School of Arts, Mumbai and Anand Naiknavare (Head Business Process) RIBA PART 1, RIBA PART 2 from The Architectural Association School of Architecture, London. Gauri is in a constant quest to ensure that the relationship between these spaces and the lives ensconced in or around, feel truly enriched with better living, for all. Anand is bringing design ideologies which are transforming the portfolio of the company into architectural landmarks and icons like Eminence which the city will be proud of.

Naiknavare Developers’ Eminence is a gated community sited in the city’s upmarket residential area of Viman Nagar – connecting the old and new Pune, with the airport at a hand’s distance. This project hosts two towers with 4 and 4.5 BHK apartments. Eminence, which promotes aspirational and urbane living, offers exclusive amenities like a rooftop suspended swimming pool, multipurpose hall, sports court, gymnasium, kids pool, barbeque counter, children’s play area, open yoga space, amphitheatre, jacuzzi, clubhouse, 100% DG set up backup for common and private areas, and covered 4 and 2-wheeler parking area. All the residences come with unique specifications like marble flooring in the lobby, living, and dining room; wooden flooring in all bedrooms; designer vitrified tiles in toilets, living, and dining terraces; branded modular kitchen; designated utility space; split air conditioning in all the rooms; designer main door with wooden frames; video door phones; digital rim locks; CCTV for selected common areas; false ceiling in specific areas among others.