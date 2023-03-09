Nakshatra Art Gallery presents “Playing through my senses”, exclusive drawings and sculptures by Eminent Indian Artists. Special guest, eminent Artist Shri Shuvaprasanna has kindly consented to inaugurate the exhibition on 17th march, 2023 at 6:00 pm at Nakshatra art gallery, Kolkata. The exhibition is from 17th march till 14th april 2023 from 11am to 6:30pm at Nakshatra art gallery. “Playing through my senses’ ‘, the latest art exhibition of Nakshatra Art Gallery welcomes you to captivate your inner child as we showcase sculptures and drawings by prominent Indian Artists.

Key Points:

On View: 17th March – 14th April, 2023

Timing: 11 am to 6:30 pm

Address: 403, Ground Floor, CF Block, Saltlake sector 1, Kolkata 700064

Drawing – Amitabha Banerjee, Sunil Das, Shuvaprasanna, Dharmanarayan Dasgupta, Samir aich, Shipra Bhattacharya, Chhatrapati Dutta, Ashoke Mullick

Sculpture – Akhil Chandra Das, Somnath Chakraborty, Debabrata De, Prafull Singh, Tapas Biswas, Debjyoti Purakayastha, Chaitali Chandra, Tushar Kanti Das Roy, Siddharth Shingade

Mousumi Mukherji, Director of Nakshatra Art Gallery said “Last few years, we couldn’t unite and show our appreciation of art in person. However, Art lives on forever and I am happy to say that we can now welcome you to our vibrant new space in Salt lake for our latest showcase. From the moment we are born, we begin to play. It’s how we connect and make sense of the world. When we pick up a toy, talking in the colours, textures and shapes, we learn from every second of that interaction through our senses. Perception, when it comes to art stands for a complex relationship between the visual stimuli you see and your personal understanding of it. The art in front of you then becomes a story, a memory, a feeling, an experience that you can almost touch, hear or explore”.