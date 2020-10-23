Namaste Bharat – launch of a 10-day FIRST local to global exhibition to celebrate Swadeshi products and support our MSMEs and artisans!

The maiden edition of the Namaste Bharat series- the largest global online L2G (Local to Global) exhibition for Indian products will be held from 29th October to 7th November 2020. Namaste Bharat is the first of its kind exhibition for promoting ‘Made in India’ products globally. Conceptualized and curated by Singapore’s leading events and marketing company – De Ideaz- the exhibition will see over 400 plus local Indian exhibitors showcasing over 100,000 Made in India products. Namaste Bharat will be live on http://www.namastebharat.world and will have global visitors and buyers for 10 days.

The event will be inaugurated online by Shri Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Minister of Shipping, and the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Namaste Bharat is backed by high-profile organizations and prominent partners among them is the nodal agency, the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO) and the High Commission of India in Singapore. In addition, the online exhibition event is being supported by the Australian India Business and Trade Foundation, Gulf Maharashtra Business Forum, the Indian American International Chamber of Commerce and other business bodies.

Commenting on the launch, Ms. Purnima Kamath, Founder & CEO – De Ideaz said “We are thrilled to announce the launch of Namaste Bharat. It is our labour of love and our contribution to our homeland India. The exhibition aims to promote local products and make them accessible globally. This pandemic has hit us all and the most affected have been those that are at the grass-root level. We know that by going digital they will have an opportunity to feature their talent and products for a global audience. We have integrated the latest virtual technology to achieve this and make this event a grand success.”

Some of the key participating exhibitors include Aadyam Handwoven, an Aditya Birla initiative, Antaran Lyla Blanc, Dr. Nutree Health Products, Dalan Maharashtrache, Ashok Masale Group 4 and many others.

One of the main supporters of Namaste Bharat is Aamhi Udyogini Prathishthan, a 20-year-old establishment from Mumbai formed with the sole intention of women empowerment. Their founder member Mrs. Meenal Mohadikar said “We are extremely proud to be associated with the Namaste Bharat, this is the need of the hour and so timely. A lot of value-added services are enhanced through such platforms for our women entrepreneurs and they get global exposure, we look forward for long term relation with De Ideaz and Namaste Bharat”.

Aditya Birla, an Aditya Birla initiative is the Gold sponsor of Namaste Bharat. Mr. Saurabh Khedekar, Senior Vice President & Principal EA to Chairman, Aditya Birla Group said “Aadyam Handwoven is very excited to partner with Namaste Bharat. A digital reincarnation of this unique platform to promote Indian artisans and rural entrepreneurs will go a long way in supporting the livelihoods of those carrying forward the unique arts of India. We feel sure that Namaste Bharat will become the foundation of a highly impactful ecosystem which will create a much larger global engagement for this deserving community”

Through this exhibition, Namaste Bharat envisions amplifying the messages of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Namaste Bharat aims to provide entrepreneurs and artisans affected by the pandemic with an AI driven, e-commerce platform so that they can create sustainable livelihoods by showcasing their craft and enterprise.

Radio City is the FM partner spreading awareness of the event. Ruma Devi, the face of New India and Shiv Khera, the motivational author are our Ambassadors of Namaste Bharat.