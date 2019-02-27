Nanavati Hospital organises ‘Prayer Meet’ to pay tribute to CRPF Jawans

Hundreds of people including doctors, paramedical staff, patients and their family members and residents of the nearby area today gathered at the Nanavati Super Specialty Hospital to pay tribute to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans who sacrificed their lives in the Pulwama terror attack. The Hospital today organized a ‘Prayer Meet’ to pay floral tribute to the CRPF Jawans. People observed two minutes of silence to pay homage and expressed solidarity with the families of the fallen bravehearts.

The Meet reinforced the fact that the country is united even in adverse circumstances and the people of the country are deeply pained at the sacrifice of our brave Jawans.

During the Meet, people expressed their grief at the immense loss faced by the entire country with this cowardly act of terrorism. “At this time of grief, we stand with the bereaving families of the heroes of the nation,” Dr Patankar added.