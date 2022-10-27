Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s Bimbisara becomes a massive success on ZEE5; Hits 100MN Streaming minutes!

CHENNAI: ZEE5, India’s largest home-grown video streaming platform, premiered the blockbuster fantasy action Telugu film ‘Bimbisara’ on the platform on Diwali, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. While the film was a massive success and critics’ favorite during the theatrical release, the premiere of the digital platform was no less than a Dhamaka. Within 48 hours of the premiere on ZEE5, the movie went on to clock 100 MN streaming minutes and witnessed the Biggest Diwali week opening on ZEE5 India.

That’s not all, fans of the movie went gaga and celebrated the success at Vijayawada, Hyderabad. The audience witnessed Bimbisara fans showering love and splashing flowers on their idol’s (Nandamuri Kalyan Ram) life-sized cut-out. This Diwali was indeed a great time for the platform, the makers, and the actors to celebrate! Produced by N.T.R Arts and written and directed by debutant MallidiVassishta, the critically acclaimed Telugu film premiered ZEE5 on 21st October 2022

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “We are extremely delighted with the response that Bimbisara has received on the platform. Within 2 days, we witnessed 100MN streaming minutes and it’s indeed a great milestone for us. We take pride in delivering on our promise of presenting entertaining yet impactful stories. With films such as Karthikeya 2, Captain, and now Bimbisara, we strengthened our foothold in the Telugu market and will continue to add quality content to our library” Nandamuri Kalyan Ram said, “I am super excited to be witnessing such an overwhelming response from the viewers for the World Digital Premiere for Bimbisara. It’s a proud moment for all of us that during the Diwali weekend, it has crossed 100MN streaming minutes. Just felt very overwhelmed, can only thank the audience for the love they give me.”

Director, Mallidi Vasishtasaid, “Bimbisara will remain very close to my heart as it’s a product of my love for the fantasies and fascination for historical characters and stories. I am glad that the content is being well accepted and loved by the viewers. With its success in the theatre and now on ZEE5, I feel overwhelmed by the response, and this is something which will be arched to my heart forever”

Bimbisarais is now available exclusively on ZEE5 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam!