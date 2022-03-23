Nandan Nilekani felicitated with the IET India Lifetime Achievement Award 2021

Bangalore, 23 March 2021: Mr. Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and non-executive chairman of Infosys were conferred with the IET India Lifetime Achievement award 2021 by The Institution of Engineering and Technology. The award aims to highlight and recognise exemplary contributions by a single individual to the Indian engineering ecosystem. Having brought about a positive impact on societal challenges, especially around areas relating to community building and sustainability through technology, Mr. Nilekani, an entrepreneur, bureaucrat, tech visionary, author, and philanthropist continues to successfully lead, inspire, and be a source of inspiration for millions of young engineers in India and around the world. The felicitation was done by Sir Robin Saxby, Past President of the IET, and ex-CEO of ARM Holdings.

With increasing attention being drawn to India’s potential to become the world’s next technology innovation hub, the past years have seen remarkable feats and achievements by home-grown companies and individuals that have served to contribute greatly to national development. As a celebration of 150 years of the Institution of Engineering and Technology, the IET India Awards aims to spotlight this growth and recognise the individuals that have contributed to the same. In doing so, it also hopes to inspire India’s extensive and fast-growing engineering talent to use emerging technologies to solve global problems.

Today, India has placed itself on the global technology map and this journey is on an upward trajectory – as we see increasing interest in global companies and investors in India as a strategic engineering hub.

“Recognising the change agents and difference-makers that have used technology to solve some of the most important problems is the best way to celebrate our 150 years. We hope that these awards serve to inspire even more people to make the best of this exciting age of innovation”, says Shekhar Sanyal, Country Head, and Director – IET India. “It is a matter of pride for us to be able to recognise Mr. Nandan Nilekani for his tremendous contributions to India’s technology ecosystem, especially the Aadhaar stack that is allowing India to become truly digital. His contributions have stretched across technology, investment, bureaucracy, non-profits, and politics. He is an inspiration for our nation’s engineering talent”, he adds.

The IET India Lifetime Achievement Award seeks to recognise exemplary contributions by a single individual to the Indian engineering ecosystem, with a substantial body of work, contributing to the Indian technology landscape. The IET India awards were accorded across 7 categories, with entries open to industry, academia, and not-for-profit organisations.