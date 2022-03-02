Nanotech for Sustainable Future – 12th edition of Bengaluru India Nano begins on March 7 virtually

Mumbai, March 02, 2022: Bengaluru India Nano, India’s flagship Nanotech Event focusing on Nanoscience & Nanotechnology was announced by Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Hon’ble Minister for Electronics, IT, Bt and S&T, Higher Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood, Government of Karnataka today in the curtain raiser-press meet programme.

The three-day event is organised by the Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology, and Science & Technology, KSTePS and JNCASR and will be conducted virtually during March 7-9.

With the focal theme ‘Nanotech for Sustainable Future’ the summit will witness participation of over 2500 registered delegates. The event consists of Multi-Track Conference where 75 National & International Speakers will deliver lectures over 25 Sessions; Exhibition where over 40 companies will showcase Nanotech Products, Services, and Innovation and Poster Session where over 150 Young Researchers displays their research.

On this occasion host of awards like Prof. C.N.R. Rao Bengaluru India Nano Science Award, Bengaluru India Nano Innovation Award, Nano Excellence Awards, Karnataka DST Nanoscience Fellowships will be presented and it will also have Nano for the Young programme for graduate students; NanoSparX for Start-Up Pitching, B2B Partnering and the first ever National Nanotech Quiz.

Commenting on occasion, Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Hon’ble Minister for Electronics, IT, Bt and S&T, Higher Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood, Government of Karnataka, said, “Due to pandemic, many national & international experts are unable to participate in the event physically, prompting us to plan the event virtually. We are fortunate that the event is taking place under the guidance of Bharat Ratna Prof. C.N.R. Rao, who is the Honorary Chairman of the Nanotechnology Vision Group. I’m also happy that our Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) Partners Canada, Germany, Israel, Japan and North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) are conducting a session each. We desire to accelerate the journey from lab to market and we are strongly focusing on industries. This event is a platform that showcases cutting-edge innovation and provides immense opportunities for startups, SMEs and many industries.”

Speaking on the occasion Prof. Navakanta Bhat, Chairman, Karnataka Vision Group on Nanotechnology, Government of Karnataka; Dean, Division of Interdisciplinary Sciences; Professor CeNSE, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, said, “Theme for this year’s event is Nanotech for Sustainable Future, we aim to enable innovations focusing on sustainable future for decades to come. This can be achieved by youngsters. Hence, we have many exciting sessions for youngsters- Nano for the Young and National Nanotech Quiz. Nanotech Quiz which was held for the first time witnessed phenomenal response with participation from 23 states and 5 union territories.”

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Ajay Sood, FRS, Chairman, Conference Executive Committee- Bengaluru India Nano 2022, Year of Science Chair Professor, Department of Physics Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, said, “The Conference Sessions will focus on application of Nanotechnology across various sectors like Medicine, Manufacturing, Electronics, Hydrogen Economy, Food & Agriculture, Textile, etc. The Plenary Speakers are Prof. Federico Capasso, Harvard University, USA; Prof. Xiaodong Chen, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore; Prof. Peidong Yang, University of California, USA and Prof. S. Swaminathan, SASTRA Deemed University, India. This year the Tutorials which are the sessions that not only inform but educate, will focus on Nano Fabrication, Bottom-Up Synthesis, Characterization Tools, and Nano Biology.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. E.V. Ramana Reddy, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, Bt and S&T; Department of Commerce & Industries, Government of Karnataka, said, “After IT, Biotech and Deeptech, we believe that Nanotech is the future technology. That is why Government of Karnataka started this event in 2007, and we are proud to host now the 12th edition this year. This event is acting as a global platform for convergence of Research, Academia, and Industry to explore the emerging opportunities in this sunrise Industry.

Mr. A.B. Basavaraju, IAS, Director (Technical), Dept. of Electronics, IT, Bt and S&T; Managing Director, Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society, Government of Karnataka presented vote of thanks and Mr. Jagdish Patankar, Executive Chairman, MM Activ Sci-Tech Communications shared event overview.